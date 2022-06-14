Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market to Expand at a CAGR of 17.10% for Forecast Period of 2022-2029
Asset tracking and inventory management solutions market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the asset tracking and inventory management solutions market to reach USD 130.9 million by 2029 and to exhibit a CAGR of 13.7% for the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.
Asset tracking and inventory management solutions are basically the solutions which aid in managing the information of item quantities, personal assignments and requirement of maintenance. It is a time consuming and expensive task. These solutions are likely to influence supplier data. The inventory management systems help in many businesses to administer stocks of expendable commodities across different surroundings. The asset tracking basically includes tracking unique items of value and inventory tracking refers to tracking non-unique items of value.
The proliferation of retail stores and e-commerce markets and the asset tracking and inventory management market will emerge as the major factor driving market growth. Furthermore, the various benefits provided by this solution such as it aids the company to save their employees’ time from manually recoding data and also reduces the chance of error in records, which will further aggravate the market value. Moreover, with the adoption of this solution, the companies can focus on more complex tasks rather than asset and inventory tracking and managing which can help them to increase their business, which further impacts the company positively. However the high cost of the software system and maintenance and training expenses are the factors that act as a restraint for the market.
In addition to this, the utilization of the solution due to its high return on investment and decreased search time span for misplaced assets are estimated to create new opportunities for growing the market within the forecast period. The disruptions experienced by their respective manufacturing and supply-chain operations due to COVID-19 lockdowns result as a challenge for the market.
This asset tracking and inventory management solutions market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on asset tracking and inventory management solutions market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market Thorough Assessment:
The report encompasses crucial market dynamics, pricing trends, demand-supply proportions, growth-driving forces, market restraining factors, and limitations in the global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market. Furthermore, the report reviews their financial status by assessing gross margin, profit, sales volume, production cost, pricing structure, revenue, and growth rate. The report displays emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global market. The market is highly fragmented and has its presence across the globe.
This report covers leading companies associated in the worldwide market: Blue Yonder Group, Inc., Oracle, Microsoft, Honeywell International Inc., Zebra Technologies Corp., ASAP Systems, GigaTrak, RCS, Epicor Software Corporation, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Jolly Technologies Inc., Wasp Barcode Technologies, lowrysolutions, EMS Barcode Solutions, Strategic Systems & Technology Corporation, Datalogic S.p.A, Trimble Inc., Windward Software Systems Inc., Ubisense, Brilliant Info Systems Pvt. Ltd., SAP SE, and Chekhra among others.
Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market Description:
This report also provides detailed figures at which the Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market was valued in the historical year and its expected growth in upcoming years. A separate section with industry key players is served in the report, which includes a detailed analysis of price, gross, revenue, product image, specifications, and company profiles. Relevant content examined and addressed in the study includes market size, competitive situation, and current and potential industry dynamics, market segments, business growth, and customer preferences. The study is segmented by component, application, vertical, and region.
Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market Scope and Market Size
The asset tracking and inventory management solutions market is segmented on the basis of component, product, application and industry. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target market.
On the basis of component, the asset tracking and inventory management solutions market has been segmented into hardware, software and services. The hardware is sub-segmented into hardware RFID readers, real-time location system RTLS, barcode scanners, barcode printers, barcode stickers, RFID tags and global positioning system GPS. The software is sub-segmented into on premise and cloud-based. The services are sub-segmented into consulting and training, implementation and integration and operation and maintenance.
Based on application, the asset tracking and inventory management solutions market has been segmented into IT asset tracking, equipment tracking, facility management, warehouse management and others.
On the basis of industry, the asset tracking and inventory management solutions market has been segmented into Retail, BFSI, IT and telecom, healthcare and others.
