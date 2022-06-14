Cavai and Azerion deliver industry first with conversational in-stream video
Azerion and Cavai continue to build on their longstanding global partnership to deliver world-first format with in-stream conversational videoLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cavai, the leading conversational advertising cloud, and Azerion, the digital entertainment and media platform, today announce the launch of conversational in-stream video; a new and creative format designed to optimise engagement via the uniquely powerful combination of moving image and personalised interaction.
Sophie Gunyon, UK Sales Director, Cavai, explains: “This launch provides the industry with a fresh opportunity for conversational engagement in a unique setting. We already know that in-stream video is a powerful media and one which offers a captive audience. And so, as our partnership with Azerion continues, we are delighted to deliver an industry first; one which strengthens the hand of brands, publishers and agencies seeking to adopt personalised conversational advertising within video, at a time when we’re seeing growing appetite for new solutions that deliver two-way dialogue.”
Paul Lowrey, Director of Strategy, Insight and Marketing at Azerion UK comments: “As a trusted partner, we are thrilled that Cavai continues to push the boundaries with innovative ad formats, thereby allowing us to extend our own product mix and video capabilities. We all know the appetite for video advertising is growing - with the IAB UK’s Digital Adspend report, conducted with PwC, showing that video is up 58%. We’re delighted to deliver to the market an opportunity for brands to go further than standardised pre roll, and to drive engagement which goes beyond just attention.”
Tommy Torjesen, CPO and co-founder, Cavai adds: “We have high expectations for our latest video solution to the market. A natural starting point for active interaction, short-form video is already proven to trigger interest. Now video in-stream opens up more inventory and fresh opportunities for engagement in a format. This complements Cavai’s in-banner offering, enabling advertisers to fully harness the power of moving images.”
Cavai’s long-standing, global relationship with Azerion has enabled it to launch in specific markets and enable growing numbers to benefit from its creative and interactive formats. Having built the world’s leading global conversational advertising cloud, designed to boost audience engagement, its clients are experiencing massively increased ROI thanks to non-interruptive communications which enable two-way dialogue between audiences and brands.
Meanwhile, Azerion’s local sales presence, strong network and expertise in technology, combined with its wealth of knowledge around tech and advertising, is helping Cavai to deliver stand out campaigns and to support clients in a local, specific and highly personal way.
In recent months, Cavai has undergone significant international expansion, with its privacy-by-design conversational advertising solutions recognised by growing numbers globally. The company continues to develop next-generation, user-centric marketing solutions which enable one-to-one dialogue with consumers across a variety of formats. As marketers move away from interruptive formats, Cavai’s clients are enabling true interactivity and bringing much-needed humanity to brand communications.
About Cavai:
Cavai is the leading global conversational advertising cloud working closely with brands, publishers and agencies to enable conversational experiences through Cavai´s proprietary ad cloud technology.
Founded in 2018, Cavai helps marketers deliver conversational ad experiences in programmatic and social buys in the same way as they would normally deliver banners and video ads. With offices across Oslo, Stockholm, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Munich, Barcelona, London, New York, Seattle, Montreal and Singapore, Cavai supports leading global brands and publishers in conversational advertising.
For more information on how to make advertising great again and be a part of creating the future of conversational advertising, contact the Cavai team at hello@cavai.com.
www.cavai.com
About Azerion:
Azerion is a high-growth digital entertainment and media platform. As a content-driven, technology and data company, Azerion serves consumers, digital publishers, advertisers and game creators globally. Azerion’s integrated platform provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising for media buyers and sellers, supported by in market sales and campaign management teams. Through our technology, content creators, digital publishers and advertisers work with Azerion to reach the millions of people across the globe that play Azerion’s games and view its distributed entertainment content to increase engagement, loyalty and drive e-commerce. Founded in 2014 by two Dutch entrepreneurs, Azerion has experienced rapid expansion driven by organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Azerion is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and is a publicly traded company listed on Euronext Amsterdam. For more information visit: www.azerion.com
PR Contact:
Julia Linehan
Cavai PR Director
Julia@thedigitalvoice.co.uk
Julia Linehan
The Digital Voice
+44 7799894184
email us here