Faux Paints and Coatings Market is Expected is expected to grow at 6.3% CAGR During Forecasts 2022-2032 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Faux Paints and Coatings market is valued at US$ 2.1 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 4.2 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2022 and 2032. According to Future Market Insights, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, global Faux Paints and Coatings consumption has increased at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the last half-decade.



Demand for material-based adhesives is increasing in public and private applications for superior finishes, and a growing acceptance of authentic synthetic finishes, especially in emerging economies, is anticipated to increase the development of the global artificial finish coatings market over the coming decade.

New residential and non-residential developments, particularly in emerging regions, have an impact on the growth of the Faux Paints and Coatings industry. The desire for house décor and painting is projected to fuel demand for fake coatings.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Faux Paints and Coatings Market was valued at US$ 7.2 Bn in 2021. According to Future Market Insights, Faux Paints and Coatings Market revenue would increase 1.8X between 2022 and 2032, reaching roughly US$ 6.4 Bn in 2032.

In terms of Type, revenue through Plasters is expected to accounts for the highest projected CAGR of over 7%.

In terms of Application of Faux Paints and Coatings, Building and Construction accounts for the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the historic period (2017-21).

US is the dominant region in Faux Paints and Coatings Market with an absolute dollar growth opportunity of over US$ 2.2 Bn.

Plasters had the largest market share in 2021, accounting for about 30% of the market. Throughout the projected period, this product segment is likely to dominate the worldwide market.

Winning Strategy

Because of its greater bond than powder compounds, Faux Paints and Coatings are widely used in the residential sector. In the near future, the worldwide Faux Paints and Coatings market is expected to be driven by an increase in the use of Faux Paints and Coatings as bonding agents in the building sector.

Competitive Environment

The worldwide Faux Paints and Coatings industry is fragmented and reliant on a few significant players. To maintain their top positions, these important firms are stressing the development of increasingly innovative and diverse goods.

• In 2021, Faux Effects International Inc. announced the release of WALL SILK in 2021, a one-of-a-kind Faux Effects decorative coating that, when combined with ShimmerCoat, evokes the look, feel, and elegance of raw silk and other magnificent materials.

• In 2020, PPG Industries, Inc. announced that it will introduce a new line of fake finish coatings in a variety of neutral hues.

Market Segments Covered In Faux Paints And Coatings Market Analysis

By Type:

Plasters

Metallics

Wall Glazing

Marbleizing

Other Types





By Application:

Building & Construction

Furniture

Other Applications





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA





Future Market Insight’s Domain Knowledge in Chemicals and Materials Division

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned Chemicals and Materials domain team at Future Market Insights helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over a thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the Chemicals and Materials industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.6. Regulatory Landscape

3.6.1. By Key Regions

3.6.2. By Key Countries

4. Global Faux Paints and Coatings Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2017-2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Faux Paints and Coatings Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Type

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis By Type, 2017-2021

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Type, 2022-2032

5.3.1. Plasters

5.3.2. Metallics

5.3.3. Wall Glazing

5.3.4. Marbleizing

5.3.5. Other Types

5.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Type, 2017-2021

5.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Type, 2022-2032

6. Global Faux Paints and Coatings Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Application

6.1. Introduction / Key Findings

6.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis By Application, 2017-2021

6.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Application, 2022-2032

6.3.1. Building & Construction

6.3.2. Furniture

6.3.3. Other Applications

6.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Application, 2017-2021

6.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Application, 2022-2032

