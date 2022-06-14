Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,001 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,830 in the last 365 days.

Sacco, Scutari Legislation to Protect New Jersey Drivers from Out-of-State Speed Camera or Red Light Camera Citations Advances

Trenton – In an effort to better protect New Jersey drivers from out-of-state enforcement of camera-based citations, the Senate Law and Public Safety Committee today advanced legislation sponsored by Senator Nicholas Sacco and Senate President Nicholas Scutari that would prohibit the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission and other state entities from disclosing a driver’s personal information to other states seeking to issue speed camera or red light camera citations.

 

“New Jersey does not have speed cameras and we no longer allow red light cameras. However, while neither device is allowed in the State, our residents are still being subjected to these citations in other parts of the country and they deserve protection,” said Senator Sacco (D-Hudson/Bergen). “Residents should not have to worry about receiving a ticket from a device that is not allowed in their home state. This bill would ensure the privacy of New Jersey drivers information, safeguarding them from receiving any more tickets of this kind.”

 

Under the bill, S-460, personal information would include any information that identifies an individual, such as, their photograph, Social Security number, driver identification number, name, address or telephone number.

 

“Red light cameras have been banned in New Jersey since the program expired in 2014 and speed cameras have never been allowed, so there is no reason why our residents should still be receiving citations from these devices,” said Senator Scutari (D-Union/Middlesex/Somerset). “Regardless of the state, our drivers should be protected from receiving these tickets, and this bill would put measures in place to prevent any further citations from occurring.”

 

The bill was released from committee by a vote of 4-0.

You just read:

Sacco, Scutari Legislation to Protect New Jersey Drivers from Out-of-State Speed Camera or Red Light Camera Citations Advances

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.