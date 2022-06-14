Sacco, Scutari Legislation to Protect New Jersey Drivers from Out-of-State Speed Camera or Red Light Camera Citations Advances

Trenton – In an effort to better protect New Jersey drivers from out-of-state enforcement of camera-based citations, the Senate Law and Public Safety Committee today advanced legislation sponsored by Senator Nicholas Sacco and Senate President Nicholas Scutari that would prohibit the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission and other state entities from disclosing a driver’s personal information to other states seeking to issue speed camera or red light camera citations.

“New Jersey does not have speed cameras and we no longer allow red light cameras. However, while neither device is allowed in the State, our residents are still being subjected to these citations in other parts of the country and they deserve protection,” said Senator Sacco (D-Hudson/Bergen). “Residents should not have to worry about receiving a ticket from a device that is not allowed in their home state. This bill would ensure the privacy of New Jersey drivers information, safeguarding them from receiving any more tickets of this kind.”

Under the bill, S-460, personal information would include any information that identifies an individual, such as, their photograph, Social Security number, driver identification number, name, address or telephone number.

“Red light cameras have been banned in New Jersey since the program expired in 2014 and speed cameras have never been allowed, so there is no reason why our residents should still be receiving citations from these devices,” said Senator Scutari (D-Union/Middlesex/Somerset). “Regardless of the state, our drivers should be protected from receiving these tickets, and this bill would put measures in place to prevent any further citations from occurring.”

The bill was released from committee by a vote of 4-0.