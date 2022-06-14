Secretary of State Mac Warner Reports 1,033 New WV Business Registrations for May 2022

Charleston, W. Va. – The WV Secretary of State's Office registered 1,033 new businesses statewide during the month of May 2022 according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Ritchie County led the state in the percentage of new business growth through May with a total of 11 new business registrations, a 2.36% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Summers, Tucker, Taylor and Fayette counties also experienced notable growth during the month.

A total of 14 new business entities were registered in Summers County in May 2022. Tucker and Taylor county both reported 11 registrations for the month and Hampshire County registered 21 new businesses with the Secretary of State's Office.

Counties that lead the state in total businesses registered for the month of May were Kanawha, Berkeley, Monongalia, Cabell and Raleigh. Kanawha County successfully registered 101 businesses in May 2022. Berkeley County reported 88 business registrations. In Monongalia County, 77 businesses registered. Cabell County saw 65 new businesses register and Raleigh County totaled 46 registrations for the month.

Statewide, West Virginia registered 12,758 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from June 1, 2021, to May 31, 2022. Summers County led all 55 counties with a 31.52% growth rate during the one-year timespan. To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database.

BUSINESS & LICENSING SERVICES

Businesses, both for-profit and non-profit, registered with the Secretary of State are required to file an annual report each year. All reports can be filed online at Business4WV.gov for $25 - no third-party services are required. The deadline for annual reports is July 1, 2022.

Nearly all other business filings may also be completed online through the business portal at Business4WV.gov.

For immediate assistance, contact the Business & Licensing Division at 304-558-8000.