Point of Care Analyzers Market Share, Size: Global Growth, Incremental Revenue, Opportunities, Industry Expansion 2029

Point of Care Analyzers Market report focuses on the global Industry status, Size, Share, Robust Expansion, key players and Forecast 2029.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new business intelligence report released by DBMR with title "Global Point of Care Analyzers Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends, and Forecast to 2029" provides latest updates and strategic steps taken by competition along with growth estimates of market size. The Global Point of Care Analyzers Market report gives clear visions how the research and estimates are derived through primary and secondary sources considering expert opinion, patent analysis, latest market development activity and other influencing factors. The report shows market share, size, trends, growth, trends, applications, competition analysis, development patterns, and the correlations between the market dynamics and forecasts for 2022 to 2029 time-frames.
Market Analysis and Insights
Point of care testing has reduced critical time on waiting for test results from the lab. Point-of-care (POC) analyzers refer to the medical diagnostic devices that are specifically designed for use within doctors' surgeries, hopsitals, laboratories and clinics to provide fast and accurate results at an affordable price.
POC testing is performed in the presence of the patient allowing open dialogue between them and the medical professional. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that point of care analyzers market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.
Scope of the Reports:
By Type (Hemoglobin Analyzers, HbA1c Analyzers, Glucose Analyzers, Others), End-Users (Clinics, Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Laboratories, Others)
EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc
Radiometer Medical ApS
Abbott
Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Achira Labs Pvt. Ltd
HemoCue India
Trinity Biotech
…..
Point of Care Analyzers Market Dynamics
Drivers
Prevalence of infectious diseases
The increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe, is one of the major factors driving the market's growth.
Government investments
The increase in the funding by the federal government to drive the adoption of these services further influence the market.
Advancements in technologies
The surge in technological advancements for infectious diseases diagnosis to make it asier for people in underdeveloped and developing countries to afford these tests.
Increase in geriatric population
The increase in the geriatric population will help in the expansion of point of care analyzers market as elderly people are prone to infectious diseases.
The report is focused on global Point of Care Analyzers Market situation, forecast for the future growth potential, important players and markets. The purpose of the study is to highlight the Point of Care Analyzers Market growth across North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.
Recent Development
Roche Diagnostics FDA approval for the VENTANA PD-L1 (SP142) Assay was finalized in 2019 for the identification of triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) patients.
Abott anouced the launch of Afinion HbA1c Dx Assay in 2019, which is a point of care test for diabetes.
Global Point of Care Analyzers Market Scope and Market Size
Type
Hemoglobin Analyzers
Hba1c Analyzers
Glucose Analyzers
Others
End-Users
Clinics
Hospital
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Laboratories
Others
Containment& Waste Water Table of Contents
Report Overview: It includes the objectives and scope of the study and gives highlights of key market segments and players covered. It also includes years considered for the research study.
Executive Summary: It covers industry trends with high focus on market use cases and top market trends, market size by regions, and global market size. It also covers market share and growth rate by regions.
Key Players: Here, the report concentrates on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, establishment date of companies, and areas served, manufacturing base, and revenue of key players.
Breakdown by Product and Application: This section provides details about market size by product and application.
Regional Analysis: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of market size by product and application, key players, and market forecast.
Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.
Market Dynamics: It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report.
Key Findings of the Research Study
Appendix: It includes details about research and methodology approach, research methodology, data sources, authors of the study, and a disclaimer.
