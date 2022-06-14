Interstate 380 Proposed Improvements to be discussed in Johnson and Linn Counties

AMES, Iowa – June 14, 2022 – The Iowa Department of Transportation will hold a public information meeting to discuss the proposed widening to Interstate 380 from north of Johnson County Road F-12/120th Street to south of U.S. 30 and rebuilding the interchange with Wright Brothers Boulevard. The focus of this meeting is expected operations for the 380 segment and the new interchange.

The Iowa DOT is providing two meeting formats for the public meeting: in person and a virtual presentation. Depending on COVID conditions in your community, the meeting may need to be moved completely online. If that happens, updates will be found online at: www.iowadot.gov/pim.

In-person public meeting:

Date/Time: June 21, 2022 between 5:00 and 6:00 pm

Location: Iowa DOT District 6 Office, Conference Rooms A & B, 5455 Kirkwood BLVD SW, Cedar Rapids

Format: The in-person public meeting will be conducted utilizing an open house format. Iowa DOT staff will be present to informally discuss the proposed improvements. No formal presentation will be made. The meeting space is accessible for persons with disabilities. However, if you require special accommodations at the meeting, please notify the Iowa DOT contact listed below by June 17, 2022.

Virtual Presentation:

Date/Time: Anytime between June 21 (around Noon) – July 5, 2022

How to Attend: Navigate to www.iowadot.gov/pim and click on “I-380 Public Meeting #3”

Description: Experience a self-guided tour of the proposed improvement and submit comments and questions at any time during the comment period. If you do not have access to the internet, or need assistance viewing the materials, please contact the DOT representative listed below.

Comments must be received by July 5, 2022 to be considered.

For general information regarding the public meeting, contact Cathy Cutler, transportation planner, Iowa DOT District 6 Office, 5455 Kirkwood Blvd. SW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52404, phone 319-364-0235 or 800-866-4368, email catherine.cutler@iowadot.us

Visit the Iowa DOT’s project-related public involvement event website at www.iowadot.gov/pim for information about scheduled public meetings and hearings, or view and offer input on any DOT project using the “Map Search” feature. We are utilizing REACH, a mobile web app that gives you a way to stay involved and interact with Iowa DOT projects. Create your REACH account at this link: https://reach.iowadotpi.com/. Then, use the REACH app to submit comments, register for public meetings or view the virtual presentation without logging into the system again. If you would like to receive future email notifications, or submit a comment or question regarding this project, go to: https://bit.ly/iowadot4886



Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Iowa DOT Civil Rights at 515-239-1111 or by email at civil.rights@iowadot.us.