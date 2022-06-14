Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market estimated at USD 3.92 Billion by 2027, growing at a decent CAGR of 5.8%

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 2.50 billion in 2019, CMF Devices Market Growth - CAGR of 5.8%, Craniomaxillofacial Devices Industry Trends– Developments in device technology

Technological advent of robotic surgery aids, 3D Printing technology for craniomaxillofacial surgery, would lead to the growth of the Craniomaxillofacial Devices market.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market is expected to reach USD 3.92 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Rising preference for craniomaxillofacial trauma, minimally invasive surgery, growing prevalence of facial fractures is anticipated to fuel demand for craniomaxillofacial surgery, leading to increased sales of devices. Increasing incidence of street accidents owing to industrialization and urbanization, coupled with increasing demand for effective reconstructive surgery, is expected to propel industry growth. The proliferation of new techniques such as bio-absorbable cranial fixation surgeries and robotic arm-assisted CMF operation is also anticipated to raise the market demand for craniomaxillofacial products over coming years. 3D craniomaxillofacial implants, virtual plating technology, improved customer service by market players, and the production of thoracic fixing devices at low prices are all anticipated to create potential growth prospects for the industry.

Emergen Research has published a new market research report titled Global Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Forecast to 2028 comprising statistical data represented in tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures to aid in easy understanding of the market. The research report provides a comprehensive assessment of the market and provides a futuristic perspective about the market trends, growth factors, facts, and industry validated market data. It provides an in-depth assessment of market size, market share, revenue growth, along with a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with extensive profiling of the key competitors. Rising investments and technological advancements are expected to significantly drive the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Get Free Exclusive Sample PDF Copy: @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/46

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In November 2019, the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies DePuy Synthes launched the SYMPHONYTM Occipito-Cervico-Thoracic (OCT) System, thus expanding its portfolio for the surgical treatment segment. The Symphony System aids in streamlining procedures and offer efficiencies to the surgeon and medical professionals treating patients with complex cervical spine disorders, which includes craniomaxillofacial trauma.

The resorbable fixators devices are expected to gain traction owing to the benefits of resorbable fixators such as faster recovery time and no requirement for follow-up operation to replace the fixator.

The Orthognathic and Dental Surgery type application segment accounted for the highest share of 47.6% in the market, growing at a CAGR of 5.7%.

The Temporomandibular Joint Replacement Device type product segment is estimated to reach USD 354.7 million by the year 2027.

Increasing health care spending and the geriatric population is some of the other variables that are projected to fuel demand for craniomaxillofacial surgeries over the forecast period. It is also expected that the introduction of technologically developed 3D printing devices used in cranial reconstructive surgeries to expand acceptance would provide this sector with attractive growth opportunities.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others. It also offers key insights into financial standing, market reach, global position, gross profit margins, and investment and funding initiatives.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Stryker, Zimmer-Biomet, OsteoMed, Integra Lifesciences, Medartis AG, Calavera, Matrix Surgical, and KLS Martin.

Request a discount on the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/46

North America held the largest market share throughout the forecast period. In the presence of beneficial programs such as the International Society of Craniofacial Surgery and American Society of Craniofacial Surgery, organizing annual symposia for expanding surgeon and patient knowledge of CMF procedures is projected to improve usage levels over the forecast period.

Emergen Research have segmented the global craniomaxillofacial devices market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Cranial Flap Fixation Device

CMF Distraction Device

Temporomandibular Joint Replacement Device

Thoracic Fixation Device

Bone Graft Substitute Device

MF Plate and Screw Fixation Device

CMF Drilling Systems

Mid Face Implant Systems

Patient-Customized Solutions

3D Printing technology Device

Bioabsorbable Osteofixation Devices

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Metal Based Implants

Titanium

Other Metal Alloys

Bioabsorbable Material

Polylactic acid (PLA)

Co-polymers

Self reinforcing (SR)

Ceramic Based Implants

Polymers/Biomaterials

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Neurosurgery

Orthognathic and Dental Surgery

Distraction Osteogenesis

Others

Plastic Surgery

ENT

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Craniomaxillofacial Devices market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Craniomaxillofacial Devices market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/46

The report further sheds light on the strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats faced by the companies in the global Craniomaxillofacial Devices market and additionally measures the feasibility and investment return analysis in the report. Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market. The report is a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Craniomaxillofacial Devices market that has been formulated by extensive primary and secondary research with the data further validated from industry experts and professionals.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

Click here to Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/46

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized according to the requirements of the clients. Please get in touch with and our team will ensure the customization is as per your needs.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Sound Bar Market

https://www.google.it.ao/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sound-bar-market

Lead Free Piezoelectric Ceramic Material Market

https://www.google.it.ao/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/lead-free-piezoelectric-ceramic-material-market

Cyberbiosecurity Market

https://www.google.it.ao/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cyberbiosecurity-market

Martech Market

https://www.google.it.ao/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/martech-market

Web 3.0 Market

https://www.google.it.ao/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/web-3-market

Ultrafiltration Membranes Market

https://www.google.it.ao/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ultrafiltration-membranes-market

Smart Retail Market

https://www.google.it.ao/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-retail-market

Agricultural Robotics Market

https://www.google.it.ao/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/agricultural-robotics-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Size Worth USD 3.92 Billion by 2027