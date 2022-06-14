3D Reconstruction Technology Market Size to Reach USD 1,864.26 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 14.1%- Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

High-Precision 3D Reconstruction Witnesses Massive Demand from Healthcare Sector

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ 3D Reconstruction Technology Market Analysis by Components (Software, Services, Drones, and Robots), Deployment, Application (Culture Heritage And Museum, Films & Games, 3d Printing, and Others), End-User, Construction Method (Active and Passive), Type (3d Reconstruction Software, Based On Images and Video), and Region - Forecast 2028” valuation is poised to reach USD 1,864.26 Million by 2028, registering an 14.1% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2021–2028).

3D Reconstruction Technology Market Overview

The global 3D reconstruction technology market is expected to garner significant traction. The rising adoption of technology in computer vision to improve quality and performance is a key driving force.

3D Reconstruction Technology Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 1,864.26 Million CAGR 14.1% Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Historical Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Components, Deployment, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Vendors Leica Camera AG, Simactive Inc., Propeller Aerobotics PTY Ltd., Shenzhen 3DOE Technology Co., Ltd., Dronedeploy, 4dage Co., Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Autodesk Inc., Photomodeler Technologies, Intel Corporation, Skyline Software Systems Inc., Matterport, Inc., Vi3dim Technologies, Occiptal, Inc., PMS AG, Bentley Systems, Photometrix Photogrammetry Software, Incorporated, Agisoft LLC, Capturingreality (Epic Games Slovakia SRO), and Pix4d SA Key Market Opportunities Technological advancements and modernization Key Market Drivers Surging demand for 3d reconstruction technology in the construction sector

3D reconstruction technology enables the creation of 3D models of difficult-to-model objects. The technology finds applications in industries ranging from gaming to healthcare product modeling, development, and marketing. Today, 3D reconstruction technology is increasingly used in the entertainment, defense and tech for the modeling, simulation, and training (MS&T) activities.

3D reconstruction is also where the Metaverse brings the physical world to immerse into virtual worlds through experiential entertainment and rides. The concept of Metaverse lets users enter the virtual world, combining technologies like AI, AR, and VR. Similarly, VR allows users to immerse in a 3D virtual environment/3D reconstruction using 3D computer modeling.

Blockchain, AR & VR, AI & 3D reconstruction, and IoT are key technologies that underpin the Metaverse. All of these technologies have a particular purpose in furthering the Metaverse capability. Virtual items can be embedded in the actual environment using augmented reality technology. Augmented and virtual reality technologies are a way to get into the dynamic 3D digital world.

3D reconstruction/spatial computation is required to create realistic spaces, photorealistic structures, and objects in physical locations. 3D reconstruction and the IoT can help create the Metaverse as a digital world. IoT, one of the essential technologies for Metaverse development, can stimulate connections between the Metaverse and various real-world objects.

3D Reconstruction Technology Market Segments

The global 3D reconstruction technology market is segmented into types, construction methods, components, deployments, applications, end-users, and regions. The type segment comprises based images and video. The construction method segment comprises the active method and passive method. The passive method segment is likely to garner high revenue growth during the next few years.

The component segment comprises software, services, drones, and robots. Of these, the software segment accounts for the largest market share and is estimated to expand at a 13.3% CAGR during the review period. The deployment segment comprises cloud and on-premise. Among these, the cloud segment is likely to garner high revenue growth during the next few years.

The application segment comprises museums, films & games, 3d printing and others. Of these, the films & games segment will garner high revenue growth during the next few years. The end-user segment comprises mining, geology, manufacturing, education & research, public safety & inspection agriculture, and others. The construction segment is likely to garner high revenue growth during the next few years. The region segment is sub-segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and others.

3D Reconstruction Technology Market Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global 3D reconstruction technology market. Factors such as large technological advancements & product innovations and the rising demand for 3D reconstruction technology in the media and entertainment sector drive the market growth. Besides, the increasing use of 3D reconstruction technology in the military & defense sectors boosts the market demand.

3D printing technology is being widely applied in various fields, increasing the adoption of 3D reconstruction solutions for multi-view images. 3D reconstruction technology aid in the visualization of 3D models to represent neuron morphology, providing accurate and complete characterizations. Furthermore, cultural heritage, GIS applications, media & entertainment, manufacturing, healthcare, and other applications substantiate the market shares.

Industry Trends

3D reconstruction software allows designers to explore several options to make adjustments faster and more efficiently during the designing phase. The increasing use of 3D reconstruction solutions in image synthesis applications and medical & life-sciences imaging is a major trend driving the market growth. The growing adoption of 3D reconstruction and 3D imaging technologies in industries such as military & defense, aerospace, media & entertainment, and healthcare substantiate market revenues.

With the software’s time-effectiveness increasing the adoption of 3D construction in exceptionally complicated designs, the market is expected to increase steadily in the projected period. Besides, the growing awareness of the importance of proper data management is expected to boost the size of the 3D reconstruction technology market.

3D Reconstruction Technology Market Competitive Analysis

Dominant Key Players on 3D Reconstruction Technology Market Covered are:

Leica Camera AG

Simactive Inc.

Propeller Aerobotics PTY Ltd.

Shenzhen 3DOE Technology Co. Ltd.

Dronedeploy

4dage Co. Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Autodesk Inc.

Photomodeler Technologies

Intel Corporation

Skyline Software Systems Inc.

Matterport Inc.

Vi3dim Technologies

Occiptal Inc.

PMS AG

Bentley Systems

Photometrix Photogrammetry Software

Incorporated

Agisoft LLC

Capturingreality (Epic Games Slovakia SRO)

Pix4d SA

The 3D reconstruction technology market witnesses several strategic partnerships, alongside other strategies such as expansion, mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, and service & technology launches. Major industry players make vast investments in research and development activities and foster their expansion plans.

For instance, on June 06, 2022, Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) announced the development of new robotics image processing tools, Scan-N-Plan solutions and a 3D reconstruction framework to automate aircraft surface preparation. SwRI demonstrated its robotics at the Automate 2022 trade show held on June 6-9, 2022.

At Automate, SwRI also shared a new industrial reconstruction framework that creates high-fidelity mesh maps of objects. A camera overlaying onboard creates a colorized mesh to facilitate advanced processing, and the 2D, 3D and color classification drives more intelligent processing. This new capability will be made available via the ROS-Industrial open-source program.

SwRI’s solutions increase process repeatability and improve part quality and reduce rework. They also reduce human exposure to dangerous environments. The new automation technology allows industrial robots to visually classify work and autonomously perform tasks. The technology can be applied to welding, grinding, polishing, cleaning, sealing, painting, and other industrial processes.

