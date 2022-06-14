AGC Georgia Names Kyle Wood as its young professional member of the year
AGC Georgia Names Kyle Wood as its young professional member of the year
Kyle is an excellent ambassador for the YLP, the AGC organization and our industry,”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia), the leading association for the construction industry, is honored to name JE Dunn Senior Project Manager Kyle Wood as the Young Leadership Program (YLP) Member of the Year.
— AGC Georgia President Dave Moody
Recently presented at AGC Georgia's Annual Convention, the recognition honors one member of the award-winning YLP for their exceptional contributions to the program’s key objectives of charitable works, leadership development and networking. The group has 22 dedicated individuals serving on its Council with more than 100 members in the program.
Wood previously served as the program’s vice chair in addition to serving as a member of the AGC Georgia Board of Directors. He will now begin his one-year term as chair of the YLP.
“Kyle is an excellent ambassador for the YLP, the AGC organization and our industry,” AGC Georgia 2020-2022 President Dave Moody said. “His leadership and devotion to service is an example of how the next generation will make us proud as our industry continues to evolve.”
During the past year, Wood has assisted the organization in making numerous strides. He served as lead project manager for the largest charity project in YLP history which included a complete interior buildout for the Community Assistance Center in Sandy Springs. Additionally, Wood was one of top fundraisers for the Annual YLP Golf Classic and has been consistently committed to growing networking events and professional development programs.
For more information about AGC Georgia, please visit www.agcga.org.
###
About AGC Georgia
AGC Georgia is a professional trade association and the statewide chapter affiliated with The Associated General Contractors of America Inc. (AGC of America). AGC Georgia member firms perform a majority of the public and private commercial construction work in Georgia and include approximately 600 of the top general contractors, residential/light commercial builders, construction managers, design-builders, municipal-utility contractors, heavy and highway contractors, specialty contractors, service providers, and suppliers. AGC Georgia is one of 89 chapters representing over 27,000 member firms nationwide. AGC of America is the largest and most respected construction trade association in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.agcga.org.
Philip Hudson
Rhythm Communications
+1 404-889-8966 ext. 104
email us here