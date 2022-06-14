Precision Medicine Market Booming Demand Leading To Exponential CAGR Growth By 2029 | GSK, Moderna, Merck, Bayer, Roche
The Global Precision Medicine Market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 11.6% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Precision Medicine Market research report has been prepared with the systematic gathering and valuation of market information for Healthcare industry which is presented in a form that explains various facts and figures to the business. The market data presented in the credible report helps to recognize different market opportunities present internationally. This report provides exact information about market trends, industrial changes, and consumer behaviour etc. Adopting such market research report is always beneficial for any company, whether it is a small scale or large scale, for marketing its products or services. Analytical study of an excellent Precision Medicine Market report aids in formulating growth strategies to augment sales and build brand image in the market.
According to the market report analysis, Precision Medicine can be referred to as a developing approach for the treatment of disease and preventive health. The approach permits the physicians and doctors to study the individual response to a therapy.
The Global Precision Medicine Market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 11.6% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The most important key factors driving the growth of the Global Precision Medicine Market are increase in the usage of big data analytics in precision medicine in developing economies, rapid growth in the online collaborative forums, growing attempts to characterize genes, development in the cancer biology. In addition, the change from the treatment-based to preventive healthcare is further projected to impede the growth of the Global Precision Medicine Market in the timeline period.
Competitive analysis performed in the dependable Precision Medicine Market report makes aware about the moves of the key players in the market such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions. The key research methodology used here by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary validation. This market research report has answers to several critical business questions and challenges related to Healthcare industry and prove to be a go-to solution. Precision Medicine Market report saves valuable time as well as adds credibility to the work that is performed to grow the business.
Major Key Players:
Neon Therapeutics
Moderna, Inc
Merck & Co., Inc
Bayer AG
PERSONALIS INC
GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES, INC
Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
CureVac AG
CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS
BIONTECH SE
Advaxis, Inc
GlaxoSmithKline plc
Immatics Biotechnologies
Immunovative Therapies
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Gritstone Oncology
NantKwest and More………….
Global Precision Medicine Market Segmentation:
Market Segment by Application:
Diagnostics
Therapeutics
Others
Market Segment by Technologies:
Pharmacogenomics
Point-of-Care Testing
Stem Cell Therapy
Pharmacoproteomics
Others
Market Segment by Indication:
Oncology
Central Nervous System (CNS) Disorders
Immunology Disorders
Respiratory Disorders
Others
Market Segment by Drugs:
Alectinib
Osimertinib
Mepolizumab
Aripiprazole Lauroxil
Others
Market Segment by Route of Administration:
Oral
Injectable
Market Segment by End-Users:
Hospitals
Homecare
Specialty Clinics
Others
This study answers to the below key questions:
1 What will the market size be in 2029 and what will the growth rate be?
2 What are the key market trends?
3 What are the challenges to market growth?
4 Who are the key players in this market?
5 What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?
Major Highlights of TOC: Global Precision Medicine Market
1 Global Precision Medicine Market Overview
2 Global Precision Medicine Market Competitions by Manufacturers
3 Global Precision Medicine Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2022-2029
4 Global Precision Medicine Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2022-2029)
5 Global Precision Medicine Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
6 Global Precision Medicine Market Analysis by Application
7 Global Precision Medicine Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
8 Precision Medicine Manufacturing Cost Analysis
9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
12 Global Precision Medicine Market Forecast (2022-2029)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
