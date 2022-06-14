Pediatric Drugs Market Is Expected To Reach USD 300.70 Billion And CAGR Of 12.5% During The Forecast Period Of To 2029
An influential Pediatric Drugs market research report is of huge importance for better understanding of the market which leads to high business growth. It highlights public demands, competencies and the constant growth of the working industry, vibrant reporting, or high data protection services while analysing market information.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the pediatric drugs market was valued at USD 117.20 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 300.70 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
The market research also provides information about manufacturers, market competition, cost, market effect factors for the forecast period of 2022-2029.
Market Definition
Patients between the ages of 2 and 12 are given pediatric drugs. Pediatric therapy must be distinct from adult therapy not only due to the necessity to accommodate varied dosage regimens but also because a child's response to a drug may differ from that of an adult.
Some of the major players operating in the pediatric drugs market are:
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
Mylan N.V. (US)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.(Israel)
Sanofi (France)
Pfizer Inc. (US)
GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)
Novartis AG (Switzerland)
Zydus Cadila (India)
AstraZeneca (UK)
Johnson & Johnson (US)
Bayer AG (Germany)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US)
Eli Lilly and Company (US)
Cipla Inc. (US)
Mallinckrodt (US)
Apotex Inc. (Canada)
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (UK)
Endo International plc (Ireland)
Drivers
Increasing prevalence of chronic disorders
The rising prevalence of chronic disorders is estimated to enhance the market's growth. Chronic disorders such as anorexia, asthma, birth defects, growth deficiencies, diabetes, cancer in children, juvenile diabetes, and attention deficit hyperactivity among others is the major factor enhancing the demand of pediatric drugs, hence, influencing the market dynamics during the forecast period of 2022-2029.
Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure
Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of pediatric drugs market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure. Also, various government organizations aim to improve the healthcare infrastructure by increasing funding and this will further influence the market dynamics.
Furthermore, rising initiatives by public and private organizations to spread awareness and growing incidences of obesity among children will expand the pediatric drugs market. Additionally, changing lifestyle of people and the rising population will result in the expansion of pediatric drugs market.
Opportunities
Increase in the number of research and development activities
Moreover, the market's growth is fueled by an increase in the number of research and development activities. This will provide beneficial opportunities for the pediatric drugs market growth. The presence of many measures such as the Best Pharmaceuticals for Children Act (BPCA) and the Pediatric Research Equity Act (PREA) is driving big businesses to enhance their R&D investments in pediatric drug research. Along with this, rising drug approvals and launches will further propel the market’s growth rate.
Moreover, rising investment for the development of advanced technologies and increase in the number of emerging markets will further provide beneficial opportunities for the pediatric drugs market growth during the forecast period.
Restraints/Challenges
On the other hand, the less number of study population and ethical issues in pediatric research will obstruct the growth rate of market. The dearth of skilled professionals and lack of healthcare infrastructure in developing economies will challenge the pediatric drugs market. Additionally, side effects associated with pediatric drugs including headache along with anxiety, and lack of awareness among people will act as restrain and further impede the growth rate of the market during the forecast period of 2022-2029.
Recent Development
In October 2021, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the approval of Rethymic which is used for treating pediatric patients suffering from congenital athymia, a rare immune disorder. Rethymic is the first thymus tissue product approved in the United States.
Pediatric Drugs Market Scope :
Drug Type
Allergy and Respiratory Drugs
Cancer Therapies
Anti-Infectives
Cardiovascular Drugs
Gastrointestinal Drugs
Central Nervous System Drugs
Hormone Drugs
Urological Drugs
Others
Route of Administration
Oral
Parenteral
Others
End-Users
Hospitals
Specialty Clinics
Homecare
Others
Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacy
Online Pharmacy
Others
Pediatric Drugs Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The countries covered in the pediatric drugs market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America
North America dominates the pediatric drugs market because of the rising number of research activities in this region. Additionally, rising healthcare expenditure and presence of major key players will further propel the market’s growth rate in this region.
Asia-Pacific are expected to grow during the forecast period due to presence of generic manufacturers in this region. Also, development of healthcare infrastructure and rising government initiatives will further propel the market’s growth rate in this region.
