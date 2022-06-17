CallTower CEO Bret England Among Top 10 Inspiring Leaders of 2022
CallTower Leadership included among Inspiring Leaders 2022 Issue published by IndustryEra MagazineSOUTH JORDAN, UT, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CallTower, a global leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions, announced today their CEO Bret England was named one of the Top 10 Inspiring Leaders of 2022 by IndustryEra Magazine.
As President and Chief Executive Officer, Bret leads the CallTower team in delivering integrated best-of-breed cloud communication solutions. Bret has more than 25-years of experience as a senior financial and operational manager and investor. Prior to CallTower, Bret worked in domestic and international, financial, and operational roles at Symantec, Informix, Alta Vista, Portal Software, NetManage and JDA Software.
“I am honored to receive this esteemed recognition from Industry Era Magazine on behalf of CallTower,” replied CallTower Chief Executive Officer Bret England. “At CallTower, our mission is to enable people to easily connect and get work done; it’s what gets us up in the morning. I’m proud to lead a team of remarkable, talented, and focused individuals who work hard to achieve this idea.”
IndustryEra Magazine offered this update with this leadership issue: "With advancements and innovations being a constant presence in the tech industry, the credibility and strength of a leader portrays the confidence of the organization for prospects. Internally and externally, leaders are vital. They provide focus for their teams and give the public a conduit for connection to the company. We can’t wait for more leader magic – a true indication of growth, innovation, and evolution.”
About IndustryEra Magazine
IndustryEra is more than a technology magazine. It is a source of latest news, inspiration, and motivation for the world's most pre-eminent organizations, steadfast leaders, solution provider, and budding entrepreneurs. In the last couple of years, the magazine has culminated into a paradigmatic, global brand, which has been encouraging and developing excellence within the marketing world. Through our talented editorial team, we look more penetratingly into both sides of the coin from leading an organization to building a world-renowned company. We also give a peek into the professional and personal lives of successful leaders, who through their numerous qualities, are capable of influencing individuals and employees.
About CallTower
Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Microsoft® Teams Direct Routing, Operator Connect, Office 365, GCC High Teams Audio Conferencing and PSTN, Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCPP, CT Cloud UCaaS, CT Cloud Meeting powered by Zoom and four contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.
