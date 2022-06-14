Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Lowndes County

Submit Release
Valdosta, GA (June 14, 2022) – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Valdosta, Lowndes County, GA. The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Monday, June 13, 2022. One man was shot and is deceased. No officers were injured during the incident.

Preliminary information indicates that deputies were dispatched by 911 to a home on Ginger Trail because a man with a gun was threatening to hurt himself. When deputies arrived, they found the man behind the home with a handgun. During the incident, the man was shot and died at a local hospital. The man’s ID is pending.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

