Farm Management Software and Services Market Industry Analysis, End User Type, Top Players, Future Trend, Outlook 2027

Farm Management Software and Services Market Size โ€“ USD 1,116.0 million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 14.0%

The rising global population and the growing need to increase agricultural productivity is driving the demand of the market.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Farm Management Software and Services Market will be worth USD 3,015.5 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing focus of the farmers to increase farm efficiency and crop yield.

The rising global population and the growing need to increase agricultural productivity is driving the demand of the market. Increasing research and development for the advancement of the farm management software and services is expected to make the technology more cost-effective and accessible for the farmers. The rising focus of the farmers towards precision farming and livestock monitoring is most likely to propel the demand for farm management software and services.

Farm Management Software and Services Market Size โ€“ USD 1,116.0 million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 14.0%, Market Trends โ€“ Increasing implementation of cloud computing for management of real-time farm data

๐‚๐Ž๐•๐ˆ๐ƒ-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ ๐š๐ซ๐ฆ ๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐š๐ ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ฌ๐จ๐Ÿ๐ญ๐ฐ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ :

Social distancing and restrictions severely disrupted businesses and operations

Lockdowns caused disruptions in transportation and logistics

Impacted manufacturing activities and mining operations globally

Took a toll on economy of various countries

Caused sudden and drastic downturn in economic activity

Caused loss of employment and financial crisis

๐’๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ :

The precision farming segment held the largest market share of 35.3% in 2019. Increasing government initiatives to adopt modern agricultural techniques is expected to drive the growth of precision farming.

The cloud-based segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 14.6% over the forecast period. The cloud-based software solutions are increasingly adopted in the agricultural sector as they are easily accessible from mobile phones, tablets, or PCs.

The system integrators segment held the largest market share of the Farm Management Software and Services in 2019. Increasing adoption of advanced technologies by farmers in order to enhance farm efficiency is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the increasing investments in the R&D by the companies to produce agricultural robots and drones.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐š๐ซ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ข๐ฉ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž:

Deere and Company, Trimble Inc, GEA Group, Raven Industries, Agjunction, Delaval, The Climate Corporation, Iteris, Inc., Conservis Corporation, and Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc., among others.

๐„๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ง ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐ก๐š๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ ๐š๐ซ๐ฆ ๐Œ๐š๐ง๐š๐ ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐’๐จ๐Ÿ๐ญ๐ฐ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ ๐’๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐€๐ ๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฅ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ฆ๐จ๐๐ž๐ฅ, ๐’๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐๐ž๐ซ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

Agriculture Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Livestock Farming

Precision Farming

Smart Greenhouse farming

Fish Farming

Others

Delivery model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Cloud-based

Web-based

Service Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Managed Services

System Integrators

Assisted Professional Services

Maintenance & support

Others

Global Farm management software and services market has been classified into the subsequent geographical segments:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

