Farm Management Software and Services Market Industry Analysis, End User Type, Top Players, Future Trend, Outlook 2027

Farm Management Software and Services Market Size – USD 1,116.0 million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 14.0%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Farm Management Software and Services Market will be worth USD 3,015.5 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing focus of the farmers to increase farm efficiency and crop yield.

The rising global population and the growing need to increase agricultural productivity is driving the demand of the market. Increasing research and development for the advancement of the farm management software and services is expected to make the technology more cost-effective and accessible for the farmers. The rising focus of the farmers towards precision farming and livestock monitoring is most likely to propel the demand for farm management software and services.

Farm Management Software and Services Market Size – USD 1,116.0 million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 14.0%, Market Trends – Increasing implementation of cloud computing for management of real-time farm data

Farm management software and services market Relevant data on the su dden shift in consumer preferences, spending power and consumption volume worldwide further makes this study more precise. Special emphasis on recent developments including collaborations, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions and technology upgrades occupies an important section in the study. The SWOT analysis performed during the study identifies the strengths, weaknesses, threats and opportunities in store for key vendors operating

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

Social distancing and restrictions severely disrupted businesses and operations

Lockdowns caused disruptions in transportation and logistics

Impacted manufacturing activities and mining operations globally

Took a toll on economy of various countries

Caused sudden and drastic downturn in economic activity

Caused loss of employment and financial crisis

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

The precision farming segment held the largest market share of 35.3% in 2019. Increasing government initiatives to adopt modern agricultural techniques is expected to drive the growth of precision farming.

The cloud-based segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 14.6% over the forecast period. The cloud-based software solutions are increasingly adopted in the agricultural sector as they are easily accessible from mobile phones, tablets, or PCs.

The system integrators segment held the largest market share of the Farm Management Software and Services in 2019. Increasing adoption of advanced technologies by farmers in order to enhance farm efficiency is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the increasing investments in the R&D by the companies to produce agricultural robots and drones.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

Deere and Company, Trimble Inc, GEA Group, Raven Industries, Agjunction, Delaval, The Climate Corporation, Iteris, Inc., Conservis Corporation, and Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc., among others.

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐠𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥, 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Agriculture Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Livestock Farming

Precision Farming

Smart Greenhouse farming

Fish Farming

Others

Delivery model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Cloud-based

Web-based

Service Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Managed Services

System Integrators

Assisted Professional Services

Maintenance & support

Others

Global Farm management software and services market has been classified into the subsequent geographical segments:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

