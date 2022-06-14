Radiation Hardened Electronics Market to Reach USD 1.97 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 3.5% CAGR : Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global radiation-hardened electronics market size reached USD 1.45 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for satellite communications in television broadcast, mobile phone connectivity, space-based monitoring, and surveillance are driving radiation-hardened electronics market revenue growth.Increasing use of radiation-hardened electronics in several high-altitude applications is driving market revenue growth.

The Global Radiation Hardened Electronics Market Research Report provides key analysis on the market status of the Radiation Hardened Electronics with the best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. The report also calculates the market size, Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin, Market Share, cost structure, and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments and Browse Market data Tables

Some Key Highlights

Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) segment is expected to register fast growth rate during the forecast period owing to its high bandwidth and improved performance. Increasing demand for high bandwidth in satellite applications is expected to drive its adoption.

Radiation-Hardening-By-Design (RHBD) segment is expected to register a robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period owing to easy modification, reduced cost per chip, and large-scale production.

Power management segment is expected to register steady growth rate during the forecast period. Rising demand for metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFETs), which is also known as metal-oxide-silicon transistor (MOSTs) and diodes for several high-end applications in defense and space industries are driving growth of power management.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

BAE Systems, Honeywell International Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc., IBM, Data Device Corporation, Cobham Limited, and Micropac Industries, Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented global radiation-hardened electronics market on the basis of product type, material type, manufacturing technique, component type, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Custom Made

Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS)

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Silicon

Silicon Carbide

Gallium Nitride

Others

Manufacturing Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Radiation-Hardening-By-Design (RHBD)

Radiation-Hardening-By-Process (RHBP)

Radiation-Hardening-By-Software (RHBS)

Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Memory

Logic

Power Management

Field-Programmable Gate Array

Application Specific Integrated Circuit

Analog & Digital Mix Signals

Controllers & Processors

In addition, in-depth analysis of critical factors such as spending capability, gross margin, business environment and profit for the forecast period 2022 - 2030 holds critical information and is based on curated facts and logical arguments. Importantly, validation of statistics recent acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches serve as testimonials for stakeholders, field marketing personnel, product manufacturers and business evangelists on how a product will be positioned in the real world in years to come.

Regional Analysis for Radiation Hardened Electronics Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The objective of the study is to define the Radiation Hardened Electronics market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values for the next five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualified qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors that will define the future growth of the Radiation Hardened Electronics market.

