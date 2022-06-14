Cardiovascular Associates of America Expands Executive Team with New Hire Jack Sunderman
Sunderman Named Chief Information Officer
Jack knows how to leverage IT investments to get the maximize value for the physicians, patients, and the overall enterprise.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cardiovascular Associates of America (CVAUSA) today announced the appointment of esteemed technology leader, Jack Sunderman to chief information officer today effective immediately. Previously Mr. Sunderman was the chief information officer at Center for Primary Care in Augusta, GA. He will be the CIO for CVAUSA bringing his 30+ years of diversified expertise in healthcare technology, EHR implementation, project management, ERP, technology infrastructure, data architecture, and telecommunications.
Throughout his tenured career, Mr. Sunderman has provided strategic direction to executive management on technology and implementing robust enterprise-wide solutions. He has managed multi-national teams with the ability to prioritize, delegate and bring sound solutions to the table. Mr. Sunderman will provide IT strategy and solutions and guidance and report to CVAUSA’s chief operations officer, Suzette Jaskie, and partner with the physician and administrative leaders of the CVAUSA network.
“I have known and worked with Jack since 1998. He is a seasoned and highly experienced healthcare IT and informatics leader. He possesses a unique skillset combining technical acumen with a keen understanding of the clinician’s workflow. Jack knows how to leverage IT investments to get the maximize value for the physicians, patients, and the overall enterprise,” said Tim Attebery, CVAUSA chief executive officer. “Jack will work closely with our Medical Leadership Board, Business Leadership Board, and other stakeholders to develop and implement CVAUSA’s overall clinical IT and informatics strategy.”
“Having worked in numerous fields in my IT career, with the past 15 years focused on healthcare, I bring both a wide amount of experience and a strong understanding of healthcare to my roll. I am confident I can help bring providers and organizations better and more efficient information which will allow them to spend more time with and provide better care to their patients.” said Jack Sunderman, chief information officer, CVAUSA.
Jack has also received numerous accolades and achievements including achieving SSAE 16 SOC2 Type II, PCI/DSS certification, independently audited HIPAA Risk Assessment and participated in Sarbanes-Oxley Audits at fortune 500 companies. In addition, he has project managed the build out of several Data Reporting including implement Data Warehousing, SSRS, Power BI.
About Cardiovascular Associates of America
Headquartered in Orlando, Cardiovascular Associates of America backed by Webster Equity Partners aims to bring the best cardiovascular physicians in one network with the common mission of saving lives, reducing costs, and improving patient care through clinical innovation. Through CVAUSA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians drive clinical care and their practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise and shared resources available through CVAUSA. For additional information on Cardiovascular Associates of America please visit www.cvausa.com
