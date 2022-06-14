ThermaMEDx Launches YouTube Channel Dedicated to Dry Eye Relief and Treatment

An industry leader in the treatment of MGD and dry eye syndrome is now providing helpful information on one of the world’s leading social media platforms.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with ThermaMEDx announced the launch of their YouTube Channel dedicated to dry eye relief and treatment.

Individuals can subscribe to ThermaMEDx’s YouTube Channel here. Topics on the company’s YouTube Channel include the following and more:

● What Causes Dry Eyes? How Can I Treat Dry Eyes?

● A Patient Management Perspective on Dry Eye Disease

● Does EverTears® Provide the Best Relief for Dry Eyes? Doctors Recommend EverTears® Warm Compress.

● Has EverTears® Proven Effective Treatment for Dry Eyes in Clinical Studies?

Ben Nobles, co-founder of ThermaMEDx and former senior executive with optical industry giant Alcon, shared that EverTears®, which is featured on the company’s YouTube Channel, is designed to provide a convenient, affordable OTC dry eye solution that delivers the precise, controlled heat and eyelid cleaning found in several in-office treatments.

EverTears® leverages patented technology developed by ThermaMEDx co-founder Dr. Michel Guillon, to not only provide relief from dry eye symptoms, but also to help restore the eyes’ natural tear film when used as directed.

For more information, please visit thermamedx.com/about-us.

About ThermaMEDx

ThermaMEDx was founded to bring Dr. Michel Guillon's vision of harnessing thermal energy to provide an accessible, effective treatment for dry eyes and Meibomian Gland Dysfunction. ThermaMEDx is a family-owned company led by our medical board of renowned doctors on a mission to advance patient outcomes by working to provide the best treatment for dry eyes caused by Meibomian Gland Dysfunction (MGD) that is available for at-home use.

