Global Sodium Sulfate Market Size to Reach USD 1.76 Billion in 2030 Says Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Sodium Sulfate Market Size – USD 1.17 Billion in 2021, Growth – at a CAGR of 4.8%, Trends – Increasing demand for sodium sulfate among photographers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATE, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Sodium Sulfate Market size is expected to reach USD 1.76 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Rising usage of sodium sulfate for manufacturing glass for home and commercial buildings and increasing usage of sodium sulfate in soaps and detergents by manufacturers are expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Increasing demand for sodium sulfate among photographers is expected to boost the growth of sodium sulfate market in near future. Sodium sulfate is widely used by photographers to fix negatives and prints of photographs. It acts by dissolving the part of the silver salts coated on the photographs which remains unchanged by the exposure to light. This is increasing the demand for sodium sulfate and is expected to drive the revenue growth of the market. Increasing usage of sodium sulfate in shampoos, hair conditioners and face cleansers are other factors that are expected to propel growth of the market.

However, concerns regarding increasing adoption of sulfate free personal care products are some factors expected to hamper revenue growth of the market during the forecast period. Increasing consumers awareness regarding harmful side effects of sodium sulfate on skin and body such as cancer, infertility and skin allergy, are some factors that could hamper the market growth. Furthermore, many products which contain sodium sulfate are tested on animals to measure level of irritation on skin, eyes and lungs. Thus, consumers are inclined towards cruelty-free products that are not tested on animals which is another factor expected to limit the adoption of sodium sulfate on personal care products.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/198

Companies profiled in the global market report include Merck KGaA., ECOBAT Technologies, Ltd., Godavari Biorefineries, Ltd., The Aditya Birla Group, Borden & Remington Corporation, Intersac Inc., Nippon Chemical Industrial, Co., Atul Limited, TCI Chemicals, Pvt. Ltd., and Lenzing AG.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

Natural segment is expected to account for significantly larger revenue share over the forecast period. Increasing demand for paper and the wooden product coupled with increasing demand for sodium sulfate is expected to drive the growth of the segment. Natural sodium sulfate is widely used for the production of wood pulp, which is increasing its demand and is expected to boost the growth of the segment

Soaps & detergents segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global sodium sulfate market between 2022 and 2030. Increasing demand for soaps and detergents for the cleaning of household and commercial buildings is driving revenue growth of the segment. Sodium sulfate is used in high quantities in laundry and dishwashing products to protect the interiors of washing machines which is expected to boost the growth of the segment.

Asia Pacific sodium sulfate market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Rising demand for cleaning products such as soaps and detergents in the countries in region is expected to drive market revenue growth. Sodium sulfate is used by manufacturers in large quantities in cleaning products. This is expected to drive Asia Pacific sodium sulfate market revenue growth.

In July 2021, ECOBAT Technologies, Ltd., completed its acquisition with the leading European lithium-ion recycler. This aquation has helped ECOBAT Technologies, Ltd., expand its position in Europe as the leader in recycling batteries of all chemistries. ECOBAT acquired Promesa, a leading EV Lithium-ion battery recycling operator based in Hettstedt, Germany.

To understand how our Sodium Sulfate Market can bring difference to your business strategy:- https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/198

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global sodium sulfate market based on offerings, application, form, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Synthetic

Natural

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Chemical Processing

Glass Manufacturing

Dyeing Textiles

Pulp & Paper

Soaps and Detergents

Foods and Beverages

Others

From Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Glauber’s Salt

Niter Cake

Salt Cake

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Request a customized copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/198

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization or any query about the report contents, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

Explore Reports and Data's Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:

ETFE Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/08/26/1906598/0/en/Ethyle-tetrafluroethylene-ETFE-Market-To-Reach-USD-0-68-Billion-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

Thermal Ceramics Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/10/01/1923445/0/en/Thermal-Ceramics-Market-To-Reach-USD-6-48-Billion-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/10/15/1930070/0/en/Microcrystalline-Cellulose-MCC-Market-To-Reach-USD-1-408-5-Million-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

Endocrine Testing Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/12/02/1954896/0/en/Endocrine-Testing-Market-To-Reach-USD-15-09-Billion-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.