Koffman Incubator Member Company, 2immersive4u Recently Awarded Three Telly Awards

NORTH ROYALTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2immersive4u was recognized with three bronze Telly awards in 2022 in two different categories. The use of 360 - the company's bread and butter - secured them two recognitions. Third recognition was in the category of branded content. Telly’s jury awarded 2immersive4u’s premier project, where they revived a novelty pen from the ’90s using the new generation of the technology.Binghamton, NY, June 13, 2022 -- The Koffman Southern Tier Incubator, managed by Binghamton University’s Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation Partnerships, presents Emmy-nominated member company 2immersive4u as one of the pioneers in democratizing 360° and 180° video by creating content that viewers can fully enjoy on the go.Their technology doesn’t require you to wear a headset to enjoy an immersive experience; it relies solely on everyday devices such as phones, tablets, and laptops.2immersive4u was recognized with three bronze Telly awards in 2022 in two different categories. The use of 360 - the company's bread and butter - secured them two recognitions. Third recognition was in the category of branded content. Telly’s jury awarded 2immersive4u’s premier project, where they revived a novelty pen from the ’90s using the new generation of the technology.“It was an incredible honor to be in the same category with Samsung, Al Jazeera, Crunchyroll, Bloomberg, and others,” said Dusan Simic, CEO of 2immersive4u.It’s not the first time 2immersive4u has been recognized for its work. In its first year of incorporation, the company was Emmy nominated in the category of Interactive Media by NATAS.However, they’re not stopping there. After recruiting a remote team on four different continents, they plan to release the first immersive channel on the Roku network called WatchMore+.“We plan to bring back Virtual reality where it originated from, the Valley of Opportunity – Binghamton,” said Dusan. “Our plans for the channel are just one of the steps in that direction,” said Filip Milinkovic, President of 2immersive4u. This project is part of the more extensive initiative to bring their patent-pending creative process to the big screens and productions. 2immersive4u has also partnered with Japanese firm Samaria to explore opportunities in the growing industry of animated shows.“This field is unique. In the last few months, we have seen the emergence of interest in the AR/VR space because of the Metaverse, but the technology is not new. The initial VR wave started around 2015, and over the years, it slowed down except in a few niches. I believe that what we do here at 2Immersive4U is of crucial importance for the future of media. Together, with all creators, we have a chance to redefine what AR/VR is and steer it in the right direction," said Filip.Koffman Incubator has helped the company with unique insights and mentorship. During their weekly meeting, they go over the most crucial aspects of their strategy and help navigate the company going forward using tools such as Business Model Canvas and Customer Personas.Last week, two organizations also held a promotional event in Filip and Dusan’s hometown of Belgrade, Serbia, to bring the two ecosystems closer.“We are thrilled that our cooperation with the Koffman Incubator runs deep,” agreed Dusan and Filip. “It’s not only us but our whole team that’s happy to have strong institutional support. With all challenges we set upon ourselves, they are ever eager and open for new projects and collaborations with amazing new companies,” the founders concluded.About the Koffman IncubatorThe Koffman Southern Tier incubator is a state-of-the-art facility in downtown Binghamton, NY that provides key resources to entrepreneurs developing successful startups. The Koffman’s 60+ members connect and collaborate throughout 35,000 sq. ft. of offices, laboratories, and co-working space. Binghamton University’s Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation Partnerships offers numerous programs to guide business growth and development. For information, visit https://southerntierincubator.com/ About the 2immersive4uThe Emmy nominated, and Telly awarded company 2immersive4u produces 360°/180° animated videos optimized for mobile devices. The company was recognized for its excellence in areas of interactive media, use of 360, and branded content. Their patent-pending production process enables these videos to be fully enjoyed even without VR headsets. For information, visit https://2immersive4u.com/ About Telly AwardsThe Telly Awards annually showcases the best work created within television and across video, for all screens. Receiving over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents, Telly Award winners represent work from some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies, and publishers from around the world.

