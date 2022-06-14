Ceramic Adhesives Market Data Survey Report 2022-2028 | Sika, Ardex, Fosroc, etc.

Reports And Data

Ceramic Adhesives Market Size – USD 7,098.3 Million in 2020, Growth - CAGR of 4.80%, Trends – Increase in commercial and residential buildings.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATE, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Ceramic Adhesives Market was valued at USD 7,098.3 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 10.42 Billion by year 2028, at a CAGR of 4.80%. The growth for ceramic adhesives can be associated with expansion and development in the building and construction sector due to an increase in commercial and residential buildings. Ceramic adhesives are used on the flooring, ceiling, and walls of these building structures. Ceramic adhesives are popular for their faster cure time, easy setting, extremely long service duration and superior protection from heat. These superior advantages and properties have led to an increase in adoption of ceramic adhesives in various sectors. The demand for eco-friendly ceramic adhesives in developed nations like Canada, Germany, and the U.S. has increased to a great extent pertaining to environmental concerns.

Key participants include 3M, Bostik, Henkel, F.B. Fuller Construction Products, Sika, BASF SE, Ardex, Terraco, Fosroc, and Flextile.

The demand for ceramic adhesives is growing in developing countries like India and Brazil owing to the increase in infrastructural development projects like railway platforms, airports, hospitals, schools, etc. The government in developing countries like Argentina, China, Vietnam, and India have started focusing on the infrastructure of the country which is expected to further propel the growth of ceramic adhesives market. Ceramic substrates are extensively used in manufacturing of dashboards, sunroofs, windows and other automobile parts, which are anticipated to grow the market of ceramic adhesives. As a result of increase in disposable income among the population and high rate of urbanization, the demand for new residential building and construction is growing over time, simultaneously increasing the demand for ceramic adhesives.

Ceramic Adhesives Industry Overview

The global materials & chemicals industry revenue growth can be majorly attributed to increasing demand for essential consumer goods including soaps, detergents, and beauty & personal care products worldwide, rising preference for sustainable and eco-friendly raw materials, and growing use of advanced chemicals and raw materials in industries including agriculture, food & beverage industries, buildings & construction, automotive, packaging, and manufacturing industries. Other major factors driving growth of this industry are rising pollution levels, increasing environmental awareness, increasing use of technologically advanced chemicals and materials, and rising demand for organic materials.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The ceramic adhesives market is growing at a CAGR of 8% in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 5.3 % and 4.5% CAGR, respectively. An increase in industrialization and urbanization has led to construction of infrastructural projects in the regions, enhancing the growth of ceramic adhesives market.

Low cost and exceptional bonding strength of cement-based ceramic adhesives make it the largest growing segment with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Additionally, inorganic cement-based ceramic adhesives tend to offer better performance than conventional polymers at high temperatures.

Cement-based ceramic adhesives exhibit the property of high durability, sheer strength, and ability to store and radiate heat, which has extended its application in the construction sector.

Inorganic cement-based adhesives are made from high-quality binders, additives, and other ceramics. These organic-based adhesives tend to show characteristics like high-temperature resistance, increased thermal and electrical insulation and excellent bonding strength.

Asia Pacific is attributed to holding the largest share during the forecast and is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.8% owing to an increase in the infrastructure activities and economic development of various regions in APAC.

Ceramic components can be categorized into one –component and two-component ceramic adhesives. One-component ceramic adhesives are the ones that can be used directly from the tube while the two-component ceramic needs to be mixed with resins and hardener in appropriate proportions before using.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to account for 29.6% of the global Ceramic Adhesives market. Developing countries such China and India are likely to witness high growth owing to economic development

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Ceramic Adhesives market on the basis of Chemistry type, Application type, and region:

Chemistry Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2020–2028)

Cement-based

Epoxy

Acrylic

Silicone

Cyanoacrylate

Others

Application Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2020–2028)

Building & Construction

Dental

Airports & Railway Platforms

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2020–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

