Angelo Inglese and Seishou Together For Exclusive #Pitti102 Capsule Collection

VIP Tailor Angelo Inglese in Ginosa, Italy Shoe Designer Yuko Matsuzaki at work on new Seishou line Shoe Designer Yuko Matsuzaki working on new Seishou line

This Contemporary Collection of International Character Combines Angelo Inglese's Fashion Ideas With Seishou's Shoes Refinement

The result is a contemporary line that matches well with the modern character typical of Japanese design.” — Angelo Inglese

MILAN, MILAN, ITALY, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Milan, Italy - Angelo Inglese and Seishou present the exclusive #Pitti102 capsule collection on June 15 and 16 at the Savoy Hotel in Florence.

The collection combines Angelo Inglese's new line - contemporary style shirts, polo shirts, and jackets - with Seishou's high luxury shoes.

It will be presented by the authors themselves: Japanese shoe designer Yuko Matsuzaki, who has been collaborating with historic luxury houses for more than 40 years, and VIP tailor - and Apulian entrepreneur Angelo Inglese.

The idea for the joint capsule collection stems from the historic friendship between the two designers and the desire to combine Angelo Inglese's evolving vision of fashion with Seishou, a fusion of Japanese design and Italian craftsmanship.

"The capsule includes pairings between selected pieces from my new line and Seishou's shoes. The new line brings together reflections related to different interpretations of fashion throughout my life." says Angelo Inglese. "The result is a contemporary line that matches well with the modern character typical of Japanese design."

Seishou, a brand founded in Tokyo by Japanese shoe designers Ikeda & Matsuzaki, means "unison" in Italian.

Ikeda & Matsuzaki's line of shoes, designed in Japan and made entirely by Italian artisans, combines the typical design and comfort of a sneaker with the elegance of a formal shoe.

"Seishou and Angelo Inglese combine the concept of “new classic” - tradition with innovative elements, while maintaining a good balance between classical and contemporary, core values in which both brands believe." - says Yuko Matsuzaki, Shoe Designer at Ikeda & Matsuzaki. "The union with Angelo Inglese represents a new source of inspiration for Seishou, which is realized in the new capsule collection. It is a chance to introduce the new generation to the 'nostalgia' of classic models revisited and made more akin to their tastes."

The capsule collection will be available for preview sale at the Hotel Savoy at Piazza della Repubblica 7 in Florence on June 15 and 16, 2022, starting at 10 a.m., and then online at Angelo Inglese's new website, which will be launched in late June 2022.

Angelo Inglese

Angelo Inglese is a world-renowned tailor and owner of the G. Inglese brand.

The family tailor shop he inherited from his father is in Ginosa, between Taranto and Matera. Ever since he was a child, he frequented the tailoring environment, which gave him an in-depth knowledge of the art of tailoring craftsmanship.

He has dressed both Italian and international celebrities.

The new Angelo Inglese line will be available online at the end of June 2022.

Website: store.g-inglese.com

Instagram: @g.inglese_official

Seishou

Seishou is a brand started in Tokyo by designers Masaharu Ikeda and Yuko Matsuzaki.

Fashion Director Masaharu Ikeda, born in 1949, has taught at Sugino Fashion University and Cultural Clothing Academy in Tokyo.

Shoe designer Yuko Matsuzaki, originally from Tokyo, has lived between London and Milan for more than 25 years. She has worked with Japan's leading shoe brand and as a freelance designer, designing shoes for Japanese chains and wholesalers and Italian and French fashion brands.

Website: seishou-jp.com

Instagram: @seishouofficial

