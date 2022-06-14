Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market Growth 2022-2030: Growing Awareness About Patient Care in the PoC Diagnostics

The global Point of Care (PoC) diagnostics market size was USD 39.28 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.5% during forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Point of Care (PoC) diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 97.27 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rise in prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases and increase in awareness of PoC diagnostics products among the global population are key factors driving market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Increase in prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases and subsequent demand for better treatment and rapid detection of diagnostics services cause a heavy burden on traditional diagnostic mechanism. This leads to an increase in demand for PoC diagnostics products. Diagnosis at patient care units is efficient and results in quick turn-around time, concordant with laboratories, and helps in rapid management of diseases, boosting market growth over the forecast period.

PoC technologies that decentralized rapid and low-cost diagnostics of COVID-19 infection are the need of the hour. The commercialization of technologies helped develop fast PoC molecular diagnostics tests that help detect and prevent the spread. Thus, developments of innovative products encourage adoption of these technologies. Growing demand for rapid diagnosis test kits is projected to impact the PoC diagnostics market growth positively.

However, even though PoC devices are highly efficient and help in the rapid management of diseases, strict regulatory policies regarding approval and commercialization are one of the major hindrances that impact the mobility and market growth. On the basis of patient requirements and cases, the PoC test cost can be higher than tests conducted in traditional laboratories.

Rapid spread of COVID-19 worldwide, substantially growing patient pool, significant changes in demand for and supply of healthcare solutions during the COVID-19 times, growing trends of telehealth and telemedicine, and increasing need for advanced point-of-care diagnostics are among the other key factors further driving market revenue growth. Increasing government funding for development of COVID-19 vaccines, rising focus on new drug discovery & development, and rising government focus on strengthening the healthcare supply chain system create further revenue growth opportunities for the market.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report:

Abbott Laboratories Inc, AccuBioTech Co Ltd., BioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Chembio Diagnostics Systems Inc., Danaher Corporation, EKF Diagnostics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Instrumentation Laboratory, Johnson & Johnson, Nova Biomedical Corporation, PTS Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, QUIGEN GmbH, and Quidel Corporation.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) (Kilo Tons)

Glucose Monitoring Products

COVID-19 Testing Products

Cardiometabolic Monitoring Products

Infectious Disease Testing Products

Coagulation Monitoring Products

Pregnancy & Fertility Testing Products

Tumor/Cancer Marker Testing Products

Drugs-of-Abuse Testing Products

Fecal Occult Testing Products

Other Products

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) (Kilo Tons)

Lateral Flow Assays

Immunoassays

Microfluidics

Dipsticks

Molecular Diagnostics

Regional Outlook of the Global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostic Market

North America

US.

Canada

Europe

UK.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Peru

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

A.E

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Some Key Highlights in the Report

Hospital/critical care center segment is expected to lead the global market in terms of revenue contribution due to increased awareness regarding early diagnosis of chronic diseases such as diabetes and others. In addition, demand for rapid tests and early management of diseases are key factors that are expected to propel growth of the segment.

Lateral flow assay segment is expected to account for the largest market share in the PoC diagnostics market over the forecast period. Growth of the segment is expected to be driven by increase in focus on replacing time-consuming and traditional laboratory techniques. Due to the low cost and clinical utility, lateral flow assays are a popular platform for PoC diagnostics.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to the presence of several key players, lower regularity hurdles, and rise in awareness and accessibility of innovative PoC diagnostics products.

With rise in infectious diseases, particularly SARS-CoV-2, across the globe, in March 2020, Abbott launched ID NOW platform for rapid testing of novel coronavirus. It is a small, portable, light weighing device that uses molecular technology, and its results are valued by clinicians and the scientific community for its high accuracy.

In April 2021, IIT Kharagpur conducted the global launch of COVIRAP, nucleic-acid-based PoC diagnostic devices. The device delivers results within 45 minutes of obtaining patients' samples. Again significantly, My Lab in Feb 2022 launched the "CoviSwift" point of care RT PCR test for COVID-19, which drives growth of the PoC diagnostic market in the Asia Pacific.

In April 2021, Celltrion Inc received FDA emergency use authorization for Point of Care antigen rapid test kit DiaTrust COVID-19 Ag Rapid Test. It detects the infection and produces results within 15 minutes.

