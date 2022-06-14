IT Managed Services Market Size-Share & Growth [2022-2028] | Industry Size to Surpass US$ 399.17 Bn, Latest Trend, Key Players, Demand, Revenue & Gross Margin, Business Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast Research | Industry Research Biz

/EIN News/ -- Pune, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global IT Managed Services Market Outlook To 2028:

Global “IT Managed Services Market” Research Report 2022-2028 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the IT Managed Services industry. The report represents a basic overview of the IT Managed Services market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the IT Managed Services market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the IT Managed Services manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.



Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications, and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, and market shares for each company.

Scope of the IT Managed Services Market Report:

IT Managed services are the practice of outsourcing the responsibility for maintaining, and anticipating need for, a range of processes and functions in order to improve operations and cut expenses. It is an alternative to the break/fix or on-demand outsourcing model where the service provider performs on-demand services and bills the customer only for the work done.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global IT Managed Services market size is estimated to be worth US$ 244670 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 399170 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.5% during the review period.



North America remains the biggest IT Managed Services market in the world, with a share of nearly 50 percent, followed by Europe with about 30%.



The Major Players in the IT Managed Services Market include: The research covers the current IT Managed Services market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

IBM

Accenture

Cognizant

Rackspace

SAS Institute

Presidio

CenturyLink

Unisys

Sapiens International

Cisco

Marco Technologies

Jade Global

Dell EMC

DXC Technology

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

BFSI

Retail

Logistics

Healthcare and Lifesciences

Government

IT and Telecom

Other

The IT Managed Services Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2017-2022. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2017-2022. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in IT Managed Services business, the date to enter into the IT Managed Services market, IT Managed Services product introduction, recent developments, etc.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of IT Managed Services?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of IT Managed Services? Who are the global key manufacturers of the IT Managed Services Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the IT Managed Services market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global IT Managed Services Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the IT Managed Services market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2021

2017-2021 Base Year: 2021

2021 Estimated Year: 2022

2022 IT Managed Services Market Forecast Period: 2022-2028

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global IT Managed Services market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

