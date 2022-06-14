Quantum Computing Market Size-Share & Growth [2022-2028] | Industry Size Worth US$ 1987.6 Mn, Latest Trend, Key Players, Growing CAGR of 35.2%, Demand, Revenue, Gross Margin, Business Challenges, Opportunities & Forecast | Industry Research

Quantum Computing, this branch of computer science is based on the principles of the superposition of matter and quantum entanglement and uses a different computation method from the traditional one. In theory, it would be able to store many more states per unit of information and operate with much more efficient algorithms at the numerical level, such as Shor's or quantum annealing.

The Quantum Computing market covers Hardware, Software, etc. The typical players include D-Wave Solutions, IBM, Google, etc.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Quantum Computing market size is estimated to be worth US$ 325.4 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 1987.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 35.2% during the review period.



Global key players of Quantum Computing include D-Wave Solutions, IBM, ColdQuanta, Google, Microsoft and Rigetti Computing, etc. Top five players occupy for a share about 48%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 54%, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. In terms of product, Hardware is the largest segment, with a share over 82%. In terms of application, Medical is the largest market, with a share over 25%.



D-Wave Solutions

IBM

Google

Microsoft

Rigetti Computing

Intel

Origin Quantum Computing Technology

Anyon Systems Inc.

Cambridge Quantum Computing Limited

ColdQuanta

1QBit

Xanadu Quantum Technologies

Honeywell

Zapata Computing

Fujitsu

QC Ware

Ion Q

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Hardware

Software

Cloud Service

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Medical

Chemistry

Transportation

Manufacturing

Others

The Quantum Computing Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2017-2022. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2017-2022. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Quantum Computing business, the date to enter into the Quantum Computing market, Quantum Computing product introduction, recent developments, etc.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Quantum Computing?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Quantum Computing? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Quantum Computing Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Quantum Computing market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Quantum Computing Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Quantum Computing market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

