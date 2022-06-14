Activated Carbon Market to Surpass USD 9,593.97 Million by 2030 at CAGR of 8.59% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Activated Carbon Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Type (Power Activated Carbon, Granular Activated Carbon, Extruded Activated Carbon, Others) Application (Water Purification, Air Purification, Food & Beverage, Industrial Chemicals, Metal Extraction, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Catalyst, Others) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2030

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Activated Carbon Market Information by Types, Application and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a 8.59% CAGR to reach USD 9,593.97 Million by 2030.

Market Synopsis

Activated Carbon contains around 85–90% carbon and various other elements, which is dependent on the raw materials used as well as the processing method. Its porous structure facilitates the absorption of numerous materials from gases and liquids and therefore, helps in the removal of toxic gases as well as elements from flue gas, natural gas, industrial waste effluents, and more. Gas purification, metal extraction, gold purification, air filtration units, pharmaceuticals, and decaffeination are some of the top applications of activated carbon.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size 2030: USD 9,593.97 Million CAGR 8.59% (2022–2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Types, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for Activated Carbon in water treatment applications Growing Popularity of the Product In Smart Electronics

Market Competitive Landscape:

The important vendors in the activated carbon market include

CABOT CORPORATION

OSAKA GAS CHEMICALS CO., LTD

KURARAY CO., LTD

HAYCARB (PVT) LTD

KUREHA CORPORATION

DONAU CARBON GMBH

DESOTEC ACTIVATED CARBON

OXBOW ACTIVATED CARBON

SILCARBON AKTIVKOHLE GMBH

KARBONOUS INC

LENNTECH BV

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Activated carbon notes extremely high demand given the surging requirement for mercury control technology for a number of industrial air purification applications. Over the coming years, numerous production facilities in Europe and the US, including clinker cement plants, coal-fired power plants, and other facilities that operate large industrial boilers, will need to meet strict emission standards for not only mercury but various hazardous air pollutants implemented by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The EPA has come up with Maximum Achievable Control Technology (MACT) standards that expect the sources to cater to certain emission limits, which are on the basis of the emission levels that have been attained by the best-performing facilities.

Market Restraints:

Activated carbon suppliers in Asia Pacific are highly dependent on coconut shells for use as raw materials. Natural calamities in the region substantially affect the value chain of the market, particularly raw materials. Therefore, the prices of the key raw materials, especially coconut shell charcoal, have risen. The prices of coal-based activated carbon are also increasing owing to the surging energy demands, primarily in China where demand for coal is high in the manufacturing industry, including iron and steel, cement and power plants. This has resulted in a shortage of suitable grades of coal, which are extensively used for producing activated carbon. Coal is one of the most basic raw materials used to manufacture activated carbon in the region, especially in India, Sri Lanka, the Philippines and Indonesia. But the scarcity of raw materials affects the operational effectiveness of activated carbon developers, owing to which the producers have brought down their production capacities by 50–60%, leading to price hikes of activated carbon.

COVID 19 Analysis

The activated carbon market can continue advancing rapidly despite the COVID-19 outbreak, given the significant focus on innovations as well as research and development/R&D activities. Following the SARS-CoV-2 onset, there has been a substantial increase in the number of tie-ups between companies, with the common aim to mitigate the financial loss brought on by the pandemic. Although the lockdown has weakened supply chains to a large extent, the demand for advanced activated carbon in numerous industries will remain high in the coming time.

In the post novel coronavirus era, leading firms have started to manufacture activated carbon masks with high-performance filters. These products are claimed to be the best method to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2. Studies reveal that these activated carbon masks can also boost lung capacity and respiratory muscles. Also, the spike in technology and product innovations, especially post the COVID-19 outbreak, can ensure sustainable market growth over the conjectured period. To illustrate, in March 2020, a research group from Texas Tech University developed a decontamination wipe that helps get rid of poisonous components. The wipe can also be used to clean all the body fluids that have been contaminated with SARS-CoV-2.

Market Segmentation

By Type

The types of activated carbon are extruded activated carbon, granulated activated carbon, powdered activated carbon, and more. The leading segment is powdered activated carbon, having captured the highest share in the market and can even procure the highest growth rate over the coming years. The powdered type of activated carbon can touch a decent valuation of USD 3800 million by 2023-end, as a result of their rising use in gas and air purification and water purification applications in industries like industrial chemicals, food & beverage, and automotive, to name a few.

By Application

Metal extraction, industrial chemicals, food & beverage, water purification, automotive, catalyst, air purification, pharmaceuticals, and more are the key market applications. Out of these, the top segment is that of water purification. Activated carbon’s increasing deployment in industries such as in residential, industrial water treatment, and municipal has helped enhanced the market growth.

Regional Insights

APAC will remain the most significant market for activated carbon and is touted to record a notable CAGR in the ensuing years. Fast emerging nations like China, Japan and India can most likely take the lead during the review timeline. In the region, coconut shells are the most commonly deployed raw materials for producing activated charcoal. Several economies like Indonesia, the Philippines, India, Sri Lanka, and Malaysia are known for their tropical climate that is ideal for consistent cultivation of coconut, which makes APAC one of the leading raw material sources in the world.

The North American market is right behind APAC and can race ahead to touch a substantial valuation by the end of 2030. The market here is strongly influenced by the mounting environmental concerns and the slew of government initiatives along with strict standards and regulations pertaining to this aspect. Consequently, air purification, mercury absorption, and water treatment have emerged as the key application areas of activated carbon in the region, especially across Canada and the United States.

Europe accounts for a big share of the global market, thanks to the soaring use of activated carbon in the food and beverage sector and the widening application scope in industries like pharmaceutical and healthcare.

