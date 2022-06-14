Submit Release
Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market to Expand at a CAGR of 17.10% by 2022-2029 |Key Players-Illumina, BGI, Eurofins

The Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market is growing with a CAGR of 17.1% and is expected to reach USD 29,307.13 Mn in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Synopsis:

According to the market report analysis, High-throughput sequencing, most widely regarded as the "next-generation" sequencing (NGS), is now integrated into routine clinical practice due to the numerous technical and functional developments, while early protocols relied on samples harvested outside of typical workflows in clinical pathology, standard formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded specimens which can be used more regularly as starting material for NGS.

The Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market is growing with a CAGR of 17.1% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 29,307.13 Million by 2029. The most significant key factors driving the growth of the Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market are increased technological advancement and use of next generation sequencing in drug development and wide portfolio offered by major player.

Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Segmentation:

The Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Application, End-User and Region. Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market is cover distinctive segment market estimate, both volume and value, also cover diverse businesses customers' data, which is imperative for the makers.

Based on the Product, the Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market is segmented into instrument, consumables, and services.

Based on the Application, the global next generation sequencing (NGS) market is segmented into diagnostic, drug discovery, biomarker discovery, precision medicine, agriculture and animal research.

Based on the End-User, the global next generation sequencing (NGS) market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, research centers and academic & government institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies.

Regional analysis, Instrument segment in the U.S. is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of the presence of large number of manufacturer which are delivering instrument to various research labs and others. Instrument segment in Germany is expected to grow due to the high technology laboratory facilities in and adoption of latest technology in the country. Instrument segment in China is expected to grow due to the fact that it has large number of genomic centers and local player for providing products in China.

Top Major Key Players in the Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market:

Agilent Technologies Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

QIAGEN

Illumina Inc

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

Roche Sequencing (A subsidiary of F. Hoffman La Roche)

BGI Group

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc

MACROGEN CO. LTD.

DNASTAR

PerkinElmer Inc

Takara Bio Inc

10x Genomics

Hamilton Company and More…………

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Country Level Analysis:

Asia-Pacific Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market is growing with a CAGR of 19.8% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 6,039.51 Million by 2029.
North America Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market is growing with a CAGR of 17.4% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 13,301.32 Million by 2029.
Europe Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market is growing with a CAGR of 15.7% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 8,733.08 Million by 2029.
Middle East and Africa Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market is growing with a CAGR of 12.7% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 791.18 Million by 2029.

Major Key Developments in Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market:

October 2021 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. announced that it has launched Applied Biosystem QuantSudio Absolute Q-Digital PCR System, which is a designed to provide highly accurate results in genetic analysis. The digital PCR is already in use for monitoring cancer driven mutations in liquid biopsy. This has helped he company to increase its product portfolio.
February 2021 - QIAGEN announced a partnership with INOVIO to develop next generation sequencing (NGS) companion diagnostic for INOVIO’s VGX-3100 for advanced cervical dysplasia. This has increased the company portfolio towards NGS and increase the revenue of the company.
January 2021 - Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc and NVIDIA collaborate to partner the DGX AI compute system with ultra-high throughput PromethION sequencer. This was the world’s most powerful sequencer that supports real-time analyses at scale, and can also analyse any length fragment of DNA/RNA. This helped in exchange of technologies and is expected to help the company in future expansion and plans.

Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market: Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 2022-2029

2 Global Growth Trends 2022-2029

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Analysis by Regions

5 Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Analysis by Type

6 Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Analysis by Applications

7 Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Analysis by End-User

8 Key Companies Profiled

9 Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Manufacturers Cost Analysis

10 Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers

11 Market Dynamics

12 Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Forecasts 2022-2029

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Methodology and Data Source

