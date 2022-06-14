Urinalysis Market Size, Share, Global Industry Analysis, Top Vendors, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2029
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Urinalysis Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urinalysis market research report performs the methodical and comprehensive market research study that puts forth the facts and figures linked with any subject about Urinalysis industry. The study focuses on global companies that operate in the Global Urinalysis Market and includes information such as company profiles, product samples and descriptions, capacity, production, value, and income. This study includes crucial facts on the industry’s current situation and serves as a valuable source of guidance for businesses and individuals working in the market. A reliable Urinalysis report brings into focus plentiful of factors such as the general market conditions, trends, inclinations, key players, opportunities, and geographical analysis which all aids to take business towards the growth and success.
The consumables segment accounted for the largest share in the urinalysis market due to the frequent purchases of products due to their regular use. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the urinalysis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029, at a USD 3.18 billion in 2021 and is further estimated to reach USD 5.07 billion by 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Get the PDF Sample Copy (Including FULL TOC, Graphs and Tables) of this report @: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-urinalysis-market
Some of the major players operating in the urinalysis market are:
Abbott (US)
Siemens (Germany)
BD (US)
Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)
77 Elektronika Kft (Hungary)
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US)
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)
Beckman Coulter Inc. (US)
ACON Laboratories Inc. (US)
ARKRAY Inc. (Japan)
Trinity Biotech (Ireland)
Quidel Corporation (US)
ACON Laboratories Inc. (US)
Sysmex Corporation (Japan)
Analyticon Biotechnologies Ag (Germany)
Ekf Diagnostics (UK)
Hti Medical Inc. (US)
Teco Diagnostics (US)
Tenko Medical System Corp (US)
Wama Diagnostica (Brazil)
Urinalysis Market Segmentation:
By Testing Type (Urine Biochemistry Testing and Urine Sediment Testing)
By Product (Instruments and Consumables)
By Modality (Portable, Standalone, Table Top, Bench Top, Others)
By Application (Urinary Tract Infections, Kidney Diseases, Diabetes, Liver Diseases, Pregnancy & Fertility and Others), End User (Hospital, Laboratory, Home Care Setting and Others)
By Distribution Channel (Direct Tender and Retail Sales)
Access Full Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-urinalysis-market
Market Overview
Urinalysis is the world's oldest diagnostic test, and it has long been considered in laboratories as an essential and time-consuming technique that can offer clinicians with useful information. However, urinalysis is currently evolving in healthcare systems, thanks to a new generation of analyzers. Various non-invasive urine automated analyzers have been developed to provide quick and accurate test results.
Urinalysis is a common diagnostic procedure for determining the severity of a urinary tract infection. Furthermore, the urine culture aids in finding the specific bacteria and yeast that may be causing a urinary tract infection in the patient's urine.
Urinalysis Market Dynamics
Rise in the aging population: As the senior population grows, the prevalence of age-related illnesses such as diabetes, liver disease, and renal disease is expected to climb considerably, accelerating the market's expansion.
Rising cases of urinary tract infection: The increased prevalence of urinary tract infections (UTIs) in developing nations is one of the key factors driving the market forward. Urinary tract infections (UTIs) can progress to the kidneys and cause birth complications in pregnant women if left untreated, which is a key factor driving the market expansion.
Growing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases worldwide: Furthermore, the 13.3 million people who suffer from acute kidney injury (AKI) each year in the world are at risk of developing CKD or renal failure in the coming years, which is expected to fuel market expansion.
ForMore Insights Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-urinalysis-market
Urinalysis Market Country Level Analysis
The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate in these regions, covering:
U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.
Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe
China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand
Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Enquire Here for, Report Enquiry, Discount and Customization: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-urinalysis-market
How does the report examine the growth drivers and restraints of the Urinalysis Market ?
The factors resulting in the expansion of the Global Urinalysis Market are elaborated in the report after thorough primary and secondary research.
Analytical strategies focused on gain indicators affecting the growth of the Urinalysis Market are presented in graphical formats.
The business-related trends driving the product consumption are discussed in detail in the report along with industry expertise to minimize the barriers to Urinalysis Market growth.
Covid-19 Impact on Urinalysis Market
The pandemic of COVID-19 has had a huge impact on the urinalysis market. Acute kidney injury (AKI) is more common in COVID-19 individuals, which can lead to serious health complications, including death. As a result, patients should see a nephrologist on a regular basis to avoid further health problems. Companies have made strategic decisions to execute COVID-19 rapid tests, maintain revenues, and limit COVID-19's influence on their operating capabilities in the post-COVID scenario.
Recent Development
In August 2020, Sysmex America, Inc. has been granted exclusive rights in North America to distribute and service Siemens Healthineers' CLINITEK Novus Automated Urine Analyzer for hospital and reference laboratory use.
Reasons to Purchase this Report
Estimates Urinalysis Market Trends with SWOT analysis
Detailed business profiles including product offerings, recent developments, key financial information, and strategies employed by main market players
Analysis of various regions and countries that includes the demand and supply based actions, which consequently have a major influence on the market's expansion
Market dynamics and opportunities for growth for players in the near future
Competitive landscape describing the Urinalysis market revenue shares of key players.
Market segmentation analysis that deals with quantitative and qualitative research, discussing the influence of policy-based and economical aspects
Top Related Reports:
Menstrual Cramps Treatment Market: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/575249239/menstrual-cramps-treatment-market-by-emerging-trends-size-trends-business-strategies-and-forecast-till-2029
Pharma E-Commerce Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/575553639/pharma-e-commerce-market-size-share-demand-trends-growth-opportunities-to-2029-mckesson-corp-mycare-e-k
Nasal Spray Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/575555236/nasal-spray-market-size-industry-opportunities-growth-competitive-landscape-recent-developments-and-forecast-by-2029
Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/575721741/weight-loss-and-obesity-management-market-size-share-competitive-landscape-and-recent-developments-forecasts-2029
Postpartum Depression Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/575722538/postpartum-depression-market-size-2022-by-emerging-trends-revenue-competitive-landscape-regional-overview-2029
Scientific Instruments Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/575869304/scientific-instruments-market-size-share-and-forecast-by-2029-industry-analysis-trends-value-demand-forecast-2029
Next Generation DNA Sequencing (NGS) Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/575867218/next-generation-dna-sequencing-ngs-market-industry-trends-growth-size-segmentation-and-by-regional-forecast-to-2029
About Data Bridge Market Research:
An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!
Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.
Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.
Sopan Gedam
Data Bridge Market Research
+1 888-387-2818
email us here