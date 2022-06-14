Submit Release
NATO membership and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on the agenda as Prime Minister receives NATO Secretary General

SWEDEN, June 14 - At the press conference following her meeting with Mr Stoltenberg, Ms Andersson said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was a watershed for Europe and Sweden that has changed Sweden’s security situation.

“After careful consideration with the parties represented in the Riksdag, my Government decided, with broad support from the public and in the Riksdag, to apply for NATO membership,” she said.

Ms Andersson stressed that because Sweden and Finland applied together, security will improve for both countries, as well as for the Baltic Sea region, Europe and NATO. She also said that Sweden takes Turkey’s views on Sweden’s and Finland’s applications very seriously and that she warmly welcomes Mr Stoltenberg’s work to facilitate dialogue between the countries.

“We have a lot to offer NATO and its members. Both Sweden and Finland will contribute to security in the region and for the whole of NATO, including Turkey,” said Ms Andersson.

