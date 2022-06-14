Peripheral Intravenous (IV) Catheter Market Size, Share: Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles and Forecasts to 2029
Global Peripheral Intravenous (IV) Catheter Market is expected to reach USD 2.63 billion, registering a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Peripheral Intravenous (IV) Catheter Market research includes an in-depth analysis of key geographical trends, market dynamics, and global size estimates for the market industry. Product description, product classification, industry structure, and numerous participants in the Peripheral Intravenous (IV) Catheter market. For each segment and geographic market, the market research contains figures from the previous period, as well as the future term and percent CAGR measured.Furthermore, the report provides a detailed statistical overview in terms of trends outlining the geographical opportunities and contributions by prominent industry share contenders. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key factors that are expected to drive the growth of this market. This study also provides a detailed overview of the opportunities along with the current trends observed in the Peripheral Intravenous (IV) Catheter market.
Global peripheral intravenous (IV) catheter market was valued at USD 1.67 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.63 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
The Following Manufacturers Are Covered In This Report:
BD (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (German), Smith Medical (U.S.), Terumo Corporation, Vygon (France), ICU Medical, Inc. (U.S.), VOGT Medical (Germany), RenovoRx, Inc., (U.S.), Retractable Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Nipro (Japan), MedSource Labs (U.S.), Argon Medical Devices, Inc.,(U.S.), Intra Special Catheters GmbH (Germany), Greiner Bio-One International GmbH (Austria), Medical Components, Inc., (U.S.), Ares Medikal (Turkey), ACE MEDICAL COMPANY (U.S.),, Merit Medical Systems, (U.S.), Heka s.r.l, (Italy), RAUMEDIC AG (Germany) and Teleflex Incorporated (U.S.)
Global Peripheral Intravenous (IV) Catheter Market Segmented By:
By Product Type (Short Peripheral IV Catheters, Integrated/Closed PIVC)
By Technology (Conventional PIVC, Safety PIVC)
By Applications (Oncology, Gastroenterology, Renal Diseases, Pediatric Diseases, Infectious Diseases and Others)
By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Home Use, Others)
Peripheral Intravenous (IV) Catheter Market Scenario
A peripheral intravenous catheter (PIVC) is a thin flexible tube that is placed into a vein in the arm or leg to deliver medications and nutritional supplements. Blood samples are also collected for diagnostic purposes. Short peripheral intravenous catheters (PIVCs) and integrated/closed catheters are the two types of peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters (PIVCs).
The rise in popularity of integrated/closed peripheral intravenous catheters among population is amongst the important factor expected to intensify the growth and demand of peripheral intravenous (IV) catheter market. In addition, the increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and rise in aging of population and advancement in surgical and treatment technologies are also contributing to the growth in the global market over the forecast period. Also the high adoption of safety ported short peripheral intravenous catheters and the rise in number of hospitalizations are also likely to enhance the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rise in awareness on advanced methods of treatment is also one of the significant factors expected to fuel the growth of the peripheral intravenous (IV) catheter market.
Post Covid-19 Impact on Peripheral Intravenous (IV) Catheter Market
The peripheral intravenous (IV) catheter market was negatively impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19. COVID-19 pandemic posed significant difficulties to participants in the worldwide peripheral intravenous catheter market on a number of fronts
Various challenges emerged due to the imposition of the government's lockdown and social distancing restrictions to curb the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. This further led to halt of various operations, supply chain disruptions, stifling business growth, technology event cancellations, suspensions of new developments and has affected the overall production and sales, limiting the industry's expansion. The supply of raw materials necessary to produce peripheral intravenous catheters is difficult due to transportation facility inconsistencies. Furthermore, due to an increase in the number of patients suffering from COVID-19 and other life-threatening conditions, product distributors are experiencing erratic demand from retailers.
Peripheral Intravenous (IV) Catheter Market Dynamics
Drivers
Growing Requirement Across Healthcare: The increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and rise in population aging are the most significant factors driving the growth for this market. The rise in number of hospitalizations is also expected to accelerate the market's overall growth.
Opportunities
Growing Technological Advancements: Moreover, the advancement in surgical and treatment technologies are estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market. Rise in awareness on advanced methods of treatment will further offer numerous growth opportunities for the market.
Table of Content: Global Peripheral Intravenous (IV) Catheter Market Research Report
Chapter 1: Global Peripheral Intravenous (IV) Catheter Market Overview
Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact on Peripheral Intravenous (IV) Catheter Market
Chapter 3: Global Market Size Competition by Industry Producers
Chapter 4: Global Productions, Revenue (Value), according to Regions
Chapter 5: Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import, geographically
Chapter 6: Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend, Product Type
Chapter 7: Global Market Analysis, on the basis of Application
Chapter 8: Market Industry Value Chain
Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers
Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders
Chapter 11: Key Economic Indicators, by Market Vendors
Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter 13: Global Peripheral Intravenous (IV) Catheter Market Forecast Period
Chapter 14: Future Of The Market
Chapter 15: Appendix
Peripheral Intravenous (IV) Catheter market document provides estimation and analysis of the rising trends along with major drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities in the Peripheral Intravenous (IV) Catheter industry. With the defined base year and the historic year, calculations are carried out in this report. The report also gives out an idea about the complete background analysis of the industry which comprises of an assessment of the parental market. It becomes easy to recognize how the market is going to act upon in the forecast years with the data and information about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements covered in the large scale Peripheral Intravenous (IV) Catheter report.
Global Peripheral Intravenous (IV) Catheter Market: Regional Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)South America (Brazil etc.)Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)
Peripheral Intravenous (IV) Catheter Market Research Report Contains Answers to your following Questions
Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Peripheral Intravenous (IV) Catheter? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?
What Was Global Market Status of Global Peripheral Intravenous (IV) Catheter Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Peripheral Intravenous (IV) Catheter Market?
What Are Projections of Peripheral Intravenous (IV) Catheter Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?
What Is Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?
What Is Economic Impact On Peripheral Intravenous (IV) Catheter Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?
What Are Market Dynamics of Peripheral Intravenous (IV) Catheter Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?
