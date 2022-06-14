Tinted Laminated Glass Market to Hit USD 12.33 Billion by 2029 | Expanding Applications in Automotive Sector to Aid Market Growth

Companies covered in tinted laminated glass market are Saint-Gobain (France), AGC Inc. (Japan), Guardian Industries Holdings (U.S.), Noval Glass (China), PFG Glass (Canada), Beijing Northglass Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), CARDINAL GLASS INDUSTRIES, INC. (U.S.) and more players profiled.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global tinted laminated glass market size hit USD 7.68 billion in 2021. The market value is anticipated to increase from USD 8.02 billion in 2022 to USD 12.33 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.3% during 2022-2029. Laminated glass comprises different colors to boost the absorption capacity of finished glass goods. The tinting process also improves the aesthetic appeal, which helps to draw in customers for a variety of applications. To make these glasses, Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) or SentryGlas Plus (SGP) interlayers are layered between two tinted glass panes. During an impact, the outside glass pane shatters, while the internal panes remain intact. Due to their safety characteristics, these items are a good choice for construction, automobile, and furniture applications, says Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled “Tinted Laminated Glass Market, 2022-2029”.

List of Key Players Covered in the Tinted Laminated Glass Market Report:

Saint-Gobain (France)

AGC Inc. (Japan)

Guardian Industries Holdings (U.S.)

Noval Glass (China)

PFG Glass (Canada)

Beijing Northglass Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

CARDINAL GLASS INDUSTRIES, INC. (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 7.68 Billion Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 12.33 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 6.3% 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2018 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2029 Segments Covered By Application Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered Saint-Gobain (France), AGC Inc. (Japan), Guardian Industries Holdings (U.S.), Noval Glass (China), PFG Glass (Canada), Beijing Northglass Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), CARDINAL GLASS INDUSTRIES, INC. (U.S.) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Disruption in Automotive and Construction Sectors Impacted Product Demand

Glass manufacturing businesses, as well as those that manufacture flat glass, had to reduce production due to delayed construction operations and crippled vehicle production. Companies in the glass manufacturing business must install additional safety measures and maintain COVID-19-compliant behavior to protect their personnel. China is one of the largest producers of tinted laminated glass in the world. As a result of the restrictions imposed during the epidemic, as well as trade disputes between the U.S. and China, manufacturing businesses had to contend with significant swings in demand, production downtime, and logistical delays. Since the outbreak began, manufacturers and other associated businesses have fought to keep production and delivery networks consistent.



Segments

By Application, Construction Segment Dominated Market Share During 2021

Based on application, automotive, construction, and others. Among these, the construction segment is expected to dominate the market and register the fastest growth as compared to other segments during forecast period. Over the years, increasing urbanization has a created positive environment for growth of all applications such as building construction, automotive manufacturing, furniture, and others. Increasing consumer spending on modern architecture as well as refurbishing activities is boosting the demand for high quality & aesthetically appealing products for doors, windows, and decorative applications.



Report Coverage

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into the regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

Latest industry developments such as product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Drivers & Restraints

Expanding Applications in Automotive Sector to Aid Market Growth

Developing economies, such as China and India, are likely to witness a surge in demand for mobility solutions during the forecast period due to their fast-rising populations. Consumer buying power is predicted to rise in developing nations, resulting in greater demand for commercial and passenger vehicles. Apart from performance and comfort, one of the main factors influencing the demand for tinted laminated glasses is safety norms. To improve safety requirements in their vehicles, automakers are employing innovative materials such as tinted laminated glass. As a result, greater adoption of electric vehicles and higher attention on safety regulations in the automotive industry are likely to drive the tinted laminated glass market growth.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific Garnered USD 4.59 Billion in 2021 owing to Expanding Construction Sector

With a market value of USD 4.59 billion in 2021, Asia Pacific dominated the global tinted laminated glass market share. The region is also expected to grow faster during the forecast period, owing to burgeoning construction activity in both developed and developing countries in the region.

Due to its well-established building and automobile industries, the U.S. had the majority of the market share in North America. As a result of technological advancements in both industries, the demand for new products, such as colored laminated glass, is expanding.

Demand for sustainable and ecologically friendly building supplies is expected to expand across Europe as a result of stringent government requirements.

Competitive Landscape:

Market Players Focus on Strengthening Supply Chains to Remain Competitive

A small number of significant market players dominate the global market. Tinted glass adds value to regular glass production. Existing glass manufacturing companies can simply take use of this to execute vertical integration. Furthermore, the businesses are investing in R&D to improve their products. As a result, the market growth is aided by strong competition among companies. Local players are concentrating on improving their supply chains by getting into long-term contracts with distributors and directly with architects or automotive manufacturing companies to differentiate themselves from the competition.

Key Industry Development:

February 2022: Polar Glass OÜ, a subsidiary of Barrus AS, agreed to buy Saint-Gobain's glass processing business in Estonia. The sale is one of the many divestitures the group has made in Europe for its glass processing business since 2018.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Trends Latest Technological Advancements Key developments: Acquisition, Collaboration, Strategic Partnership, and Joint Venture Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by companies to overcome the COVID-19 impact Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 impact

Global Tinted Laminated Glass Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application (Value) Construction Automotive Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

