Green Packaging Market Size [2022-2028] To Reach USD 353.2 Billion at a CAGR of 4.9% | Industry Trends, Share, And Growth Analysis | Vantage Market Research

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Green Packaging Market finds that the increasing awareness about sustainable living is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by growing demand for sustainable packaging by the pharmaceutical industry, the total Global Green Packaging Market is estimated to reach USD 353.2 Billion by the year 2028.



The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 265.1 Billion in the year 2021 and is expected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the increasing government regulations & initiatives are also anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Green Packaging Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Green Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Healthcare, Others), by Packaging Type (Recycled Content Packaging, Reusable Packaging, Degradable Packaging), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/green-packaging-market-1647/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

The newly updated, 140+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market. Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Market Dynamics :

Rising Awareness about Sustainable Living to Drive the Market Growth

Many health care, food and beverage firms prefer raw packaging as it is environmentally safe. This raw package contains paper, glass, metal, which can be recycled quickly. The increasing awareness of conservation and sustainable living owing to the government's strict environmental protection laws and initiatives along with the industrial process of integrating recycled materials into the production process is likely to augment the market growth in the near future. However, higher production costs compared to other packaging methods and the prices of raw materials are expected to hinder the growth of the market in the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing awareness about environmental concerns among people has led to higher demand for sustainable packaging and processing operations which is expected to create opportunities for the growth of the market within the estimated timeframe. Further, the sustainability initiatives have advanced considerably which has forced manufacturers to reduce the source material by downgrading, creating thinner and lighter packaging, and reducing waste. A number of these issues are also enforced by legislative packaging regulations which are expected to have a positive impact on the market globally.

Surging Demand for the Sustainable Packaging by the Pharmaceutical Industry to Stimulate Market Growth

The increasing demand for sustainable packaging by the pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to augment the growth of the Green Packaging Market in the years to come. The healthcare sector has proven to be a promising sector despite the strict regulations related to the protection of packaging of products. For a large part, the pharmaceutical industry makes use of green packaging as it is insensible and appropriate for the packaging of abundant drugs. Aluminium foil is another famous packaging material utilized by the pharmaceutical industry for the packaging of capsules and pills. The increasing demand for drugs is a main contributor to the accretion of plastic waste. Therefore, the demand for green packaging is surging in the pharmaceutical industry to achieve sustainability. Hence, this in turn, is anticipated to drive the demand for green packaging during the forecast period. Further, most of the companies in the market serving in the healthcare sector are introducing innovative moulded pulp packaging to modernize reusable utensils utilized in hospitals for extra convenience which is also likely to support the market growth in the years to come. Also, with the increasing pressure on hospitals due to the COVID-19 pandemic, eco-friendly as well as disposable products are expected to be in demand in near future.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Green Packaging market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% during the forecast period.

The Green Packaging market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 265.1 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 353.2 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Green Packaging market.



Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/green-packaging-market-1647/0

Benefits of Purchasing Green Packaging Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Segmentation of Green Packaging Market:

Application Food & Beverages Personal Care Healthcare Others

Packaging Type Recycled Content Packaging Reusable Packaging Degradable Packaging

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/green-packaging-market-1647

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the packaging industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The report on Green Packaging Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific Dominated the Global Green Packaging Market

Asia Pacific dominated the Global Green Packaging Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing government regulations & initiatives, high awareness and consumer preference for eco-friendly solutions that encourage manufacturers to opt for green packaging in the region. Furthermore, the increasing demand from end use industries is also likely to support the regional growth of the market.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 142 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Green Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Healthcare, Others), by Packaging Type (Recycled Content Packaging, Reusable Packaging, Degradable Packaging), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028) " View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/green-packaging-market-452588

List of Prominent Players in Green Packaging Market:

Amcor

Be Green Packaging

DS Smith

DuPont

Evergreen Packaging

Mondi

Nampak

Ball Corporation

Sealed Air

Tetra Laval

Recent Developments:

December 2020: Amcor Ltd in partnership with 35 leading companies in the consumer goods industry, announced measures to significantly reduce plastic waste. Amcor and its partners in this coalition – which have a collective turnover of 1 trillion euros - will be enforcing two new design rules to deliver packaging that is easier and more cost-effective to recycle.

April 2020: Ball Corporation announced the five aluminum packaging plants with the most significant operational and social sustainability improvements, including progress across the areas with the most significant sustainability impact across operations and the promotion of aluminum packaging sustainability credentials and engagement in their local communities.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Green Packaging Market?

How will the Green Packaging Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Green Packaging Market?

What is the Green Packaging market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Green Packaging Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Green Packaging Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Application



° Food & Beverages



° Personal Care



° Healthcare



° Others



• Packaging Type



° Recycled Content Packaging



° Reusable Packaging



° Degradable Packaging



• Region



° North America



° Europe



° Asia Pacific



° Latin America



° Middle East & Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America



° U.S.



° Canada



° Mexico



• Europe



° U.K



° France



° Germany



° Italy



° Spain



° Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



° China



° Japan



° India



° South Korea



° South East Asia



° Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



° Brazil



° Argentina



° Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



° GCC Countries



° South Africa



° Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • Amcor



• Be Green Packaging



• DS Smith



• DuPont



• Evergreen Packaging



• Mondi



• Nampak



• Ball Corporation



• Sealed Air



• Tetra Laval Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/green-packaging-market-1647/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Cannabis Testing Market: by Type (Products, Services, Software), by Application (Laboratories, Cannabis Drug Manufacturers and Dispensaries, Other End Users).

B2B Payments Market: Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Payment Type (Domestic Payments, Cross-Border Payments), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Medium-Sized Enterprises, Small-Sized Enterprises), by Payment Mode (Traditional, Digital), by Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Metals & Mining, Energy & Utilities).

Electric Truck Market: Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Propulsion Type (BEV, PHEV, FCEV), by Type (Light Duty Trucks, Medium Duty Trucks, Heavy Duty Trucks), by End User (Last Mile Delivery, Long Haul Transportation, Refuse Services, Field Services), by Range (Up To 200 Miles, Above 200 Miles), by Battery Capacity (Less Than 50 KWH, 50-250 KWH, Above 250 KWH), by Payload Capacity (Up To 10,000 LBS, 10,001-26,000 LBS, Above 26,001 LBS), by Level of Automation (Semi-Autonomous, Autonomous), by Battery Type (Lithium-Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt Oxide, Lithium-Iron-Phosphate, Others).

Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market: Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Category (Entertainment & Education, Apparel & Accessories, Consumer Electronics, Home Furnishing), by Payment Method (Digital Wallets, Credit/Debit Cards, Internet Banking, Others), by Offering (In-House Brands, Assorted Brands), by End-User (Adults, Teenagers/Millennial, Senior Citizens, Others).

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research , provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: