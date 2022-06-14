OmegaPro Global Convention Rise Latam - Ronaldinho, Vinicius Jr, Farfán & Footy Legends Make Rare Appearance in Panama

An Excited Ronaldinho Makes An Appearance at OmegaPro's Panama Convention Rise Latam Farfán Proudly Holds On To His Home Country Peru's National Flag Ronaldinho and Osorio are seen hugging a specially abled fan in OmegaPro Panama Convention

Football legends Ronaldinho, Mondragon, Asprilla join current heartthrobs Vinicius Jr, Dybala and Farfán in Panama's biggest event, Rise hosted by OmegaPro.

In the biggest event in the history of Panama City, Global Marketing Leader OmegaPro on 10th June hosted more than 10,000 people within the premises of The Panama Convention Center. This was OmegaPro's second Global Convention, titled Rise Latam, dedicated to one of its biggest communities in Latin America. With more than 1,800,000 members from 170+ countries speaking over 15 Languages, a huge number of this Global Community flew to the picturesque Panama City - the ultimate tropical paradise of Central America.

OmegaPro’s Rise Latam was all about imparting education, training, inspiration and motivation that empower self-made entrepreneurs reach newer heights in becoming successful businessmen and women. A-Listers of the industry with the likes of ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ Jordan Belfort and Eric Worre delivered hours-long training sessions to the audience that had gathered from 20+ countries around the Globe.



A 'Legendary' Football Package Drops in Panama City:

To the surprise of the audience, the event closed with a massive ceremony with Football’s biggest Legends making a grand appearance on the stage.

On this list of the greats of the game was none other than Brazilian superstar Ronaldinho, often rendered as ‘A God among Mortals’ with his technique on field crafted of pure gold that remains unparalleled till date. In his international career with Brazil, Ronaldinho earned 97 caps and scored 33 goals and represented his country in two FIFA World Cups. After debuting with the Seleção by winning the 1999 Copa América, he was an integral part of the 2002 FIFA World Cup-winning team, and was named in the FIFA World Cup All-Star Team. As captain, he led his team to the 2005 FIFA Confederations Cup title and also captained the Brazil Olympic team to a bronze medal in men's football at the 2008 Summer Olympics. In his trademark sunglasses and sparkling jewelry - Ronaldinho addressed the crowd and said how glad he’s to come ‘home’.

Next on the list of blockbuster athletes was fellow Brazilian and the merely 21 years old Vinicius Jr. (known as Vini Jr.) who shot to fame after scoring the dramatic winning goal for Real Madrid 2022 UEFA Champions League Final. With a quirky Vini hairdo that’s now a rage among all football fanatics, the young prodigy took the OmegaPro stage by storm and spoke to his heart’s content to the deafening cheers that roared through the PCC auditorium. Vinicius Jr. also obliged fans from the audience by taking selfies, signing autographs, jerseys and other collectible merchandise. It must be noted that Vini Jr. is widely considered as one of the best wingers in world football due to his exceptional acceleration, chance-creation, and dribbling. He is also considered as one of the best young players in the world right now. Following his goal in Real Madrid's victory in the 2022 Champions League final, Brazil’s Neymar himself described Vinícius as "the best player in the world."

Adding on to OmegaPro’s star studded grand finale of Rise was Jefferson Farfán who wasted no time in cheering his own countrymen from Peru in the crowd as he picked up the Peruvian National Flag in solidarity with this massive event and its mission to change millions of lives. Commonly known as Farfán or the nickname Foquita (Spanish for Little Seal), he is known for his speed and technical ability and was one of the best providers of assists during his time in the Bundesliga. The excitement in the crowd peaked as each of the footballers took their turn to sign footballs and then kick them into the crowd as it went wild to secure a piece of invaluable memorabilia.

The best kick of the evening was courtesy of Faustino Asprilla - former Colombian Forward, who performed his signature move to pass the signed ball far into the audience.

The OmegaPro Legends Line-up for the day was far from over as next welcomed on stage was Argentinian sensation Dybala who at just 28 has already won five League Titles and four Coppas Italia for Juventus. Being his usual charming self, Dybala interacted with fans with a big happy smile on his face as he confirmed his utter delight to be in Panama and a part of this OmegaPro initiative.

Representing Colombia, along with Asprilla was Faryd Mondragon, former goalkeeper and beloved son of the soil, who pumped up the onlookers with a special message to his homeland and an emotional tribute with the Flag proudly stretched on his ‘able’ hands.

Etched in Heart And Memories - Ronaldinho Showers Love on A Specially Abled Fan:

The moment of the night came about when Ronaldinho, while interacting with the crowd spotted a specially abled fan and along with Osorio, lifted his wheelchair on the podium to give him a tight hug that left the lucky fan shaking in disbelief and in tears of pure joy. This was a moment of a lifetime as the whole auditorium cheered on at the top of their lungs as the magical moments unfolded on stage. Kuranyi and Dybala soon joined in as this incident served as one of the finest occasions of a sport being the biggest equalizer of them all.



OmegaPro’s close association with Latin America and its favorite sport has been quite the tale in the recent past where they recently made the headlines by hosting the first ever football match under Burj Khalifa - the tallest building of the planet with notably a number of these mega stars where Ronaldinho led his team to the Gold in the very first edition of The OmegaPro Legends Cup.

An admirer of such champions and a remarkable supporter of the sport - OmegaPro proudly honors former German footballer Kevin Kuranyi and former Mexican stalwart Ricardo Osorio as Brand Ambassadors of the Company.