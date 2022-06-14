Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market Size 2022 With 62.5% CAGR : Industry Developments With Top Players & Forecast 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing use of distributed ledger by large and medium sized enterprises is driving blockchain distributed ledger market revenue growth

Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market Size – USD 4.70 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 62.5%, Market Trends – High demand from Europe” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global blockchain distributed ledger market size is expected to reach USD 228.31 Billion in 2018 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 62.5% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Improved data transparency and accountability in blockchain distributed ledger technology is a key factor driving global blockchain distributed ledger market revenue growth.

Blockchain distributed ledger technology provides better data security to its client enterprises. In general, enterprises are required to stock and share private data between different shareholders involved in a project. Blockchain distributed ledgers help them to store and manage that private information with high level of security. Restricting identity theft, ending denial of service attacks, and avoiding data tampering are three aspects in which blockchain distributed ledgers ensure data security to enterprises. In addition, lower risk of backdoor transactions and reduced unauthorized intervention are some of key benefits of using this technology.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In 2021, global digital currency platform, Intercoin, partnered with India Blockchain Alliance. This collaboration is geared to accelerate exposure of blockchain distributed ledger by implementing cryptocurrencies and NFTs for businesses, organizations, and universities.

Solution segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2020. Solution permits digital ledger network and application developers to customize distributed ledger networks. In addition, high demand for solutions such as Ethereum, Hyper Ledger Fabric in cross industries and R3 Corda, and Ripple in financial services is driving revenue growth of this segment.

Private segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 owing to ability to limit participation in transactions and therefore, lower risk. It is relatively inexpensive to change regulations and transaction processes by using blockchain distributed ledger technology.

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.

Top competitors of the Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market profiled in the report include:

Intel Corporation, NTT DATA Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Global Arena Holding, Inc., International Business Machine (IBM) Corporations, Digital Asset Holdings, LLC, Accenture PLC, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., AlphaPoint, and iXledger.

Emergen Research has segmented the global blockchain distributed ledger market on the basis of component, type, enterprise size, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solution

Services

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Private

Public

Hybrid

Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprise

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Payments

Smart Contracts

Supply Chain Management

Compliance Management

Trade Finance

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

BFSI

Government & Public

Manufacturing

Retail & E-Commerce

Media & Entertainment

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Singapore

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Rest Of MEA

Market Overview:

The research report on the Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the 5g chipset business sphere.

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market size and share for the projected period of 2021-2028

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

Explore more Emergen Research Reports @ https://www.emergenresearch.com

