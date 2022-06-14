Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market Size 2022 With 62.5% CAGR : Industry Developments With Top Players & Forecast 2028
Increasing use of distributed ledger by large and medium sized enterprises is driving blockchain distributed ledger market revenue growth
The global blockchain distributed ledger market size is expected to reach USD 228.31 Billion in 2018 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 62.5% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Improved data transparency and accountability in blockchain distributed ledger technology is a key factor driving global blockchain distributed ledger market revenue growth.
Blockchain distributed ledger technology provides better data security to its client enterprises. In general, enterprises are required to stock and share private data between different shareholders involved in a project. Blockchain distributed ledgers help them to store and manage that private information with high level of security. Restricting identity theft, ending denial of service attacks, and avoiding data tampering are three aspects in which blockchain distributed ledgers ensure data security to enterprises. In addition, lower risk of backdoor transactions and reduced unauthorized intervention are some of key benefits of using this technology.
Some Key Highlights from the Report
In 2021, global digital currency platform, Intercoin, partnered with India Blockchain Alliance. This collaboration is geared to accelerate exposure of blockchain distributed ledger by implementing cryptocurrencies and NFTs for businesses, organizations, and universities.
Solution segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2020. Solution permits digital ledger network and application developers to customize distributed ledger networks. In addition, high demand for solutions such as Ethereum, Hyper Ledger Fabric in cross industries and R3 Corda, and Ripple in financial services is driving revenue growth of this segment.
Private segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 owing to ability to limit participation in transactions and therefore, lower risk. It is relatively inexpensive to change regulations and transaction processes by using blockchain distributed ledger technology.
The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.
Top competitors of the Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market profiled in the report include:
Intel Corporation, NTT DATA Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Global Arena Holding, Inc., International Business Machine (IBM) Corporations, Digital Asset Holdings, LLC, Accenture PLC, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., AlphaPoint, and iXledger.
Emergen Research has segmented the global blockchain distributed ledger market on the basis of component, type, enterprise size, application, end-use, and region:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Solution
Services
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Private
Public
Hybrid
Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Large Enterprise
Small & Medium Enterprise
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Payments
Smart Contracts
Supply Chain Management
Compliance Management
Trade Finance
Others
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
BFSI
Government & Public
Manufacturing
Retail & E-Commerce
Media & Entertainment
Transportation & Logistics
Healthcare
Energy & Utilities
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Spain
Italy
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Singapore
Australia
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Chile
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
UAE
Rest Of MEA
Market Overview:
The research report on the Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the 5g chipset business sphere.
Key Objectives of the Report:
Analysis and estimation of the Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market size and share for the projected period of 2021-2028
Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape
Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market
Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments
Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities
Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.
