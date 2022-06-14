Strategies For Global Insect Growth Regulator Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Insect Growth Regulator Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Insect Growth Regulator Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Insect Growth Regulator Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the insect growth regulator market size is expected to grow to $1.08 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.8%. The growing usage of environment-friendly pesticides is significantly contributing to the global insect growth regulator industry growth.

The insect growth regulators market consists of sales of insect growth regulator products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are insect repellent, which halt, slow, and disrupt an insect’s maturation process. Insect growth regulators can regulate many types of insects including parasites, cockroaches, and mosquitos. These insects can inhibit reproduction, and egg-hatch, from one stage to another. Several insect growth regulators manufactured goods are mixed with other insecticides that kill adult insects.

Global Insect Growth Regulator Market Trends

The high adoption of modern technologies is a key trend gaining popularity in the market. According to the insect growth regulator market research, various technologies are used for crop protection and were established to prevent and reduce the loss of crops due to pests in the field and during storage. Crop protection includes products, tools, and practices which can be used by farmers to protect their harvest against insects, disease, and weeds. The advancement and adoption of novel technologies in pesticides increase crop productivity in a naturally sustainable approach. For instance, in November 2021, Syngenta Crop Protection announced PLINAZOLIN technology a novel active ingredient with a new mode of action for insect control. In addition, in August 2021, USDA’s Agricultural Research Service (ARS) scientists have developed a new technology of pest control called "receptor interference" (RECEPTOR-i), which disrupt the physiological processes of fire ants which are essential for staying alive, resulting in a natural biological control strategy.

Global Insect Growth Regulator Market Segments

The global insect growth regulator market is segmented:

By Type: Chitin Synthesis Inhibitors, Juvenile Hormone Analogs and Mimics, Anti-Juvenile Hormone Agents

By Foam: Bait, Liquid, Aerosols

By Application: Agricultural, Livestock Pests, Commercial Pest Control

By Geography: The global insect growth regulator market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Bayer CropScience LLC, Syngenta AG, Valent U.S.A Corporation, Russell IPM Ltd., Nufarm Limited, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd., OHP Inc., MGK Insect & Pest Control Solutions, Dow Chemical Company, Sumitomo Chemical Company, Corteva Agriscience, and BASF SE.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

