Plastics Recycling Market 2022 : Plastics Recycling Process, Significant Market Trends, Recent Strategic Initiatives

Plastics Recycling Market Increasing awareness regarding negative impact of plastic pollution on environment is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Plastics Recycling Market Size – USD 38.52 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.57%, Market Trends – Significant investments in research & development activities” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 14, 2022

The global plastics recycling market size was USD 38.52 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing use of recycled plastic in packaging and automotive industries is a major factor driving market revenue growth. In addition, rising demand for advanced, innovative, and sustainable recycled plastic products, such as 3D printing plastic waste furniture, is driving revenue growth of the market. For example, a laboratory in Thessaloniki recycles plastic waste from Greek households to create urban furniture. Moreover, rising initiatives from governments of various countries are driving revenue growth of the market.

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Veolia, WM Intellectual Property Holdings, L.L.C., Unilever, Johnson Matthey, SUEZ, Republic Services, Inc., REMONDIS SE & Co. KG, Econic Technologies, The Shakti Plastic Industries, Biffa, Waste Connections, CLEAN HARBORS, INC., KW Plastics and KW Plastics Recycling Division, and B & B Plastics Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global plastics recycling market based on product type, source, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polyethylene

Polystyrene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polypropylene

Others

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Bottles

Films

Foams

Fibers

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Building & Construction

Automotive

Packaging

Textile

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Plastics Recycling Market?

What is the anticipated market valuation of Plastics Recycling Market industry by 2030?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Plastics Recycling Market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Plastics Recycling Market industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

