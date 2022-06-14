Alpha Mannosidosis Market To Grow At Huge Rate Of 56% With The Use Of Enzyme Replacement Therapy

Alpha Mannosidosis Global Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The use of enzyme replacement therapy is increasingly gaining traction in the alpha mannosidosis market. Lamzede (velmanase alfa) is a long-term enzyme replacement therapy in adults, adolescents, and children to help treat mild to moderate forms of alpha-mannosidosis. It is a recombinant human alpha-mannosidase developed as an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) to administer the medicine into the bloodstream in order to replace the function of the deficient enzyme in the body. The therapy aims to normalize oligosaccharide levels in the body, which ultimately prevents the progression of the disease and the formation of abnormalities.

The global alpha mannosidosis market size reached a value of nearly $7.60 million in 2020 to $70.06 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate of 55.9%. The alpha mannosidosis market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2025 and reach $143.14 million in 2030.

Rising regulatory support for the drug approval of rare diseases in alpha mannosidosis is expected to drive the global alpha mannosidosis market growth in the forecast period. The inherently small population of patients with a rare disease can also make conducting clinical trials difficult. But to tackle this, in 2021, FDA announced providing support for the development and evaluation of new treatments for rare diseases making it a key priority. The FDA has authority to grant orphan-drug designation to a drug or biological product to prevent, diagnose or treat a rare disease or condition. Orphan drug designation qualifies sponsors for incentives including: tax credits for qualified clinical trials, exemption from user fees and potential seven years of market exclusivity after approval. Thus, rising support for regulatory bodies will propel the alpha mannosidosis market.

Major players covered in the global alpha mannosidosis industry are Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Nuo Therapeutics, and Zymenex.

TBRC’s alpha mannosidosis market report is segmented by therapy type into bone marrow transplant (BMT), enzyme replacement therapy (ERT), peripheral blood stem cell transplantation (PBSCT), by indication into type I, type II, type III, by end user into hospital, specialty clinics.

Alpha Mannosidosis Market 2022 - By Therapy Type (Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT), Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT), Peripheral Blood Stem Cell Transplantation (PBSCT)), By Indication (Type I, Type II, Type III), By End User (Hospital, Specialty Clinics), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a alpha mannosidosis market overview, forecast alpha mannosidosis market size and growth for the whole market, alpha mannosidosis market segments, geographies, alpha mannosidosis market trends, alpha mannosidosis market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

