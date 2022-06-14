Global Variable Frequency Drives Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Variable Frequency Drives Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Variable Frequency Drives Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Variable Frequency Drives Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the variable frequency drives market size is expected to grow from $16.58 billion in 2021 to $17.37 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. The global VFD market size is expected to grow to $21.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.1%. Increasing need and government regulations for energy efficiency across various industries are driving the growth of the market.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6107&type=smp

The variable frequency drive (VFD) market consists of sales of power electronics-based devices products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that includes a type of motor controller that varies frequency and voltage to drive an electric motor. These drives also can control ramp-up or ramp-down of the motor. These drives help save energy and system efficiency and most commonly used in fans, pumps, conveyors, and compressors.

Global Variable Frequency Drives Market Trends

Technological advancements are the main trend that is gaining popularity in the variable frequency drives market. Many companies are developing new products to provide an enhanced experience to their clients.

Global Variable Frequency Drives Market Segments

The global variable frequency drives market is segmented:

By Type: AC Drives, DC Drives, Servo Drives

By Power Rating: Low Power Rating, Medium Power Rating, Micro Power Rating, High Power Rating

By Application: Pumps, Fans, Compressors, Conveyors, Others

By End-User: Food and Beverages, Oil and Gas, Power Generation, Infrastructure, Others

By Geography: The global variable frequency drives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/variable-frequency-drives-global-market-report

Variable Frequency Drives Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides variable frequency drives global market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global variable frequency drives market, variable frequency drives global market share, variable frequency drives market segments and geographies, variable frequency drives global market trends, variable frequency drives global market players, variable frequency drives market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Variable Frequency Drives Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Eaton Corporation, Hitachi Hi-rel Power Electronics, Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, Anaheim Automation, WEG, ABB, Nidec Motor Corporation, Siemens, Danfoss, Honeywell International, TMEIC, Fuji Electric Corp, Schneider electric, Yaskawa Corporation, General Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Toshiba International Corporation, Delta Electronics.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

