Strategies For Global Loudspeakers And Sound Bars Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Loudspeakers And Sound Bars Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Loudspeakers And Sound Bars Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the market size, major players and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Loudspeakers And Sound Bars Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the loudspeakers and sound bars market size is expected to grow from $14.62 in billion 2021 to $15.59 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%.The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The loudspeaker and sound bar market is expected to reach $19.27 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5%. Increased spending on entertainment products by consumers globally contributed to the loudspeakers and sound bars market growth in the forecast period.

The loudspeakers and sound bars market consists of sales of loudspeakers and sound bars by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture loudspeakers and sound bars. A loudspeaker is an electroacoustic transducer which converts an electrical audio signal into a corresponding sound. Loudspeakers are used in radios, audio players, and Bluetooth speakers. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Loudspeakers And Sound Bars Market Trends

The demand for wireless audio equipment market is increasing rapidly due to the increasing popularity of mobile devices and changing media consumption behavior of consumers. Consumers are increasingly using mobile devices, tablets and laptops to wirelessly play audio on speakers. Such consumer behavior is driving the growth of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connected speakers. To capitalize on the growing popularity of wireless audio equipment, manufacturers such as Samsung, LG, Sony, Bose, Denon, DTS and Qualcomm are also launching wireless audio products or platforms.

Global Loudspeakers And Sound Bars Market Segments

The global loudspeakers and sound bars market is segmented:

By Type of Enclosure: Single Mounted, Multiple Mounted, Not Mounted

By End-User: Household, Commercial, Others

By Application: Communication, Automotive, Film and Television, Club/Bar

By Geography: The global loudspeakers and sound bars market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/loudspeakers-and-sound-bars-global-market-report

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Bose Corporation, Harman International Industries, Bowers &Wilkins, Klipsch Audio Technologies, KEF, Sonance, Yamaha Corporation, Sony Corporation, Creative Technology Ltd., and Wharfedale.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

