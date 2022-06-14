Smart Ports Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 25% Through 2026

Smart Ports Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Smart Ports Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the market drivers, size, major players and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Smart Ports Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the smart ports market size is expected to grow to $4.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 25.1%. According to the global smart ports market analysis, the encouragement and participation from governments all over the world in the form of initiatives will propel the growth of the market.

The smart ports market consists of sales of smart ports by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is an automated port which has a better performance and handling because of the utilization of innovative technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, big data, and other smart technology-based methods. These are ports equipped with technology and intelligent solutions that enhance operations, security, infrastructure, and management.

Global Smart Ports Market Trends

The adoption of smart technologies is a key trend gaining popularity in the market. According to the smart ports market research, the implementation of technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and big data has changed the way the smart ports operate in comparison to the traditional ports. For example, in April 2021, Abu Dhabi Ports introduced a new digital service to smoothen the management of Abu Dhabi’s slipways, which are ramps for moving boats and other watercraft to and from the water to ease congestion at peak times. Thus, the adoption of smart technologies has made the end-to-end process of port management efficient.

Global Smart Ports Market Segments

The global smart ports market is segmented:

By Port Type: Seaport, Inland Port

By Element: Terminal Automation and Cargo Handling, Port Community System (PCS), Traffic Management System (TMS), Smart Port Infrastructure, Smart Safety and Security

By Technology: Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain, Process Automation, Artificial Intelligence

By Geography: The global smart ports market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Smart Ports Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides smart ports market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the smart ports global market, smart ports global market share, smart ports market segments and geographies, smart ports global market players, smart ports global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The smart ports global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Smart Ports Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Wipro Limited, IBM Corporation, Accenture, ABB, Ramboll Group A/S, Abu Dhabi Ports, Awake.AI, PORT OF ROTTERDAM, Royal Haskoning, Trelleborg AB, Ikusi Redes de Telecomunicaciones, S.L., Navis, China Merchants Port Holdings Company, GENERAL ELECTRIC, and Siemens.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

