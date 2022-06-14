Sales Intelligence Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s Sales Intelligence Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Sales Intelligence Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the sales intelligence market size is expected to grow to $4.8 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12%. The surge in demand for content optimization and data enrichment tools had driven the sales intelligence market growth.

The sales intelligence market consists of the sale of sales intelligence services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to understand consumer behavior and target audience with the best products to fulfill their requirements. Sales intelligence refers to the range of tech solutions that provide data to salespeople which helps sales and marketing teams identify, analyze, present, and make use of data for their potential customers and their requirements.

Global Sales Intelligence Market Trends

The infusion of AI and ML capabilities to automate the pre-sales process has been a trend in the market. According to the sales intelligence market research, the infusion of artificial intelligence and machine learning has created a massive opportunity for companies to automate their pre-sales and sales process and improve sales leads. For instance, Microsoft introduced Microsoft Digital which helps sales and marketing embed AI and machine learning into the lead-qualification process in Dynamics 365 sales solution, quadrupling the effectiveness of sales. Similarly, Turkey-based mobile phone operator Turkcell used the AI-powered IBM Datacap OCR (Optical Character Recognition) solution to process 15 million customer contracts in six months, saving labor costs, decreasing compliance risk, and improving client responsiveness.

Global Sales Intelligence Market Segments

By Component: Software, Services

Organization Size: Large Enterprises, SMEs

By Deployment Type: On-Premises, Cloud

By Application: Lead Management, Data Management, Analytics and Reporting, Others

By End-User: BFSI, IT and Telecom, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Consumer Goods and Retail, Media and Entertainment, Others

By Geography: The global sales intelligence market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Sales Intelligence Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides sales intelligence global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global sales intelligence market, sales intelligence global market share, sales intelligence global market segments and geographies, sales intelligence global market players, sales intelligence global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The sales intelligence market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Sales Intelligence Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Clearbit, Demandbase, Inc., InsideView., LinkedIn Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Zoho Corporation, DiscoverOrg, Dun & Bradstreet Corporation, Data Axle, HG Insights, ZoomInfo Technologies LLC, HG Insights, LeadGenius, InfoGroup, UpLead, RelPro, DueDil, EverString, RingLead, Gryphon Networks, List Partners, FullContact, and Relationship Capital Partners Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

