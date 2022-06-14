Global Flavored Water Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

The Business Research Company’s Flavored Water Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Flavored Water Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the flavored water market share is expected to grow to $34.97 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.3%. The rising consumer orientation towards a healthy lifestyle is expected to propel the flavored water market growth.

The flavored water market consists of sales of flavored water products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that infuse various fruit flavors and artificial sweeteners into the packaged mineral water. Flavored waters can be delicious and hydrating without contributing to undesirable weight gain, depending on the variety. Plant extracts and fruit juices are used in some kinds, which provide valuable antioxidants. Natural or synthetic flavorings can be used to flavor water.

Global Flavored Water Market Trends

Strategic collaborations between companies are a key trend gaining popularity in the market. According to the flavored water market analysis, companies are partnering and collaborating to develop new technologies and products. For instance, in January 2022, Phocus, a US-based flavored water manufacturing company partnered with Kroger, an American retail company that operates supermarkets and multi-department stores throughout the United States. The agreement with Kroger enables Phocus to sell its products in 185 additional stores, which belong to Kroger throughout Georgia and parts of Alabama and South Carolina. Similarly, in February 2020, BLNCD Naturals, a US-based company that manufactures and distributes high-quality CBD and hemp-derived products, and Big Watt Coffee, a US-based producer of caffeinated sparkling water, entered into a partnership, to launch a new line of CBD-infused sparkling water. These new beverages are available in three flavors: blueberry lemon, pink grapefruit, and berry acai, each with its own set of benefits. The CBD concentration in each of the three products is the same: 20mg per 12-ounce can.

Global Flavored Water Market Segments

By Type: Carbonated, Still

By Distribution Channel: Store-Based, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores

By Packing: Bottle, Can, Box, Pouch

By Industrial Application: Beverage Industry, Brewery Industry, Health and Wellness Industry, Others

By Flavor: Blueberry, Watermelon, Cola, Coconut, Citrus, Unflavored

By Geography: The global flavored water market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Flavored Water Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides flavored water global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global flavored water market, flavored water global market share, flavored water global market segments and geographies, flavored water market players, flavored water market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Flavored Water Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Nestlé, Talking Rain, PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Hint Inc., Spindrift, National Beverage Corp., Sanpellegrino S.P.A., KeurigDr Pepper Inc., Saratoga Spring Water Company, The Kraft Heinz Company, Balance Water Company, Cargill, Hangzhou Wahaha Group, Nanone, Red Bull, DS Group, XALTA, Daily Drinks, Neviot Global, Blue Keld Spring, Mondelez International, Sunny Delight Beverages, JUST Water, Sparkling Ice, La Croix, Waterloo, Bubly, Spindrift, Aha, Perrier, Polar seltzer, and SoBe.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

