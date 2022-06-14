Global Digital X-Ray Devices Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Digital X-Ray Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Digital X-Ray Devices Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Digital X-Ray Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the digital x-ray devices market size is expected to grow to $13.54 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.1%. The rising number of road accident cases is expected to propel the digital x-ray market growth over the coming years.

The digital X-ray devices market consists of the sales of digital X-ray devices products by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are the advanced form of X-ray inspection which has been widely applied in digital radiographic where the images of various body parts for further diagnosis and treatment are produced instantly on a computer.

Global Digital X-Ray Devices Market Trends

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the market. According to the global digital x-ray market analysis, integration of AI provides an opportunity for use of digital X-ray devices in various applications. Artificial intelligence is used to engineer digital X-ray devices to detect coefficients and reduce diagnostic errors. For instance, in January 2020 Nanox, an innovative medical imaging technology company, developed a cloud-based software that will be designed to provide an end-to-end medical imaging service including, radiologist matching, online and offline diagnostics review and annotation, connectivity to diagnostic assistive artificial intelligence systems, billing and reporting that help the digital X-ray devices market grow worldwide.

Global Digital X-Ray Devices Market Segments

The global digital x-ray devices market is segmented:

By Technology: Direct Radiography, Computed Radiography

By Portability: Handheld Systems, Portable X-Ray Systems, Mobile X-Ray Systems, Floor-to-Ceiling Mounted Systems, Ceiling Mounted Systems, Fixed Digital X-Ray Systems

By Application: General Radiography, Chest Imaging Applications, Orthopedic Applications, Cardiovascular Imaging, Other General Radiography Applications, Dental Applications, Mammography, Cancer, Fluoroscopy

By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Dental Care Centers

By Geography: The global digital x-ray market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Digital X-Ray Devices Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides digital x-ray devices market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global digital x-ray devices market, digital x-ray devices market share, digital x-ray devices market segments and geographies, digital x-ray devices market players, digital x-ray devices market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The digital x-ray devices market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Digital X-Ray Devices Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Canon, Inc., Carestream Health, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Hologic Inc., Samsung Medison, Konica Minolta, Hitachi Ltd, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Varex Imaging Corporation, MinXray, Inc., ACTEON, Agfa-Gevaert Group.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

