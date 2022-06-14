Submit Release
Post Malone reveals he is engaged and has welcomed his first child

Post Malone has revealed that he and his partner are engaged and have welcomed a baby daughter.

The US rapper, 26, says he has kept details of his personal life private and wants to let his child “make her own decisions”.

Speaking to Sirius XM’s Howard Stern show he discussed his career and briefly mentioned his new family.

Answering a question about what time he’d woken up at to get to the studio the day before he said: “I woke up at 2.30 in the afternoon (then) I went and kissed my baby girl… That’s my daughter.

Asked by Stern about keeping the news low-profile, he replied: “Yeah, I want to let her make her own decisions.”

He later confirmed that his partner, whose name he has never been publicly revealed, was his fiancee.

News that Malone and his partner were expecting their first child was first reported by US outlet TMZ last month.

