New Little Furniture Shop opens in Craven Arms

The company, which also has a shop in Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury, said the new shop will be offering a wider choice of furniture.

The business, which makes its own sofas, chairs and footstools as well as selling restored mid-century furniture, is run by husband and wife team Heather and Mark, and celebrated its 21st birthday last month.

Heather said: "Mark and I met 22 years ago when I was working for Yellow Pages. He was selling some restored furniture through interior designers. I had had enough of being on the road for hours a day, the shop is Shrewsbury became available, so I gave up my job and we opened on the bank holiday weekend in May 2021.

"The type of furniture we sell has changed over the years, from Victorian and Edwardian furniture in the early days, to now selling Danish and mid-century furniture, along with a selection of sofas, chairs, and footstools which Mark makes from scratch. He makes the frames to size and upholsters them in the customers fabric choice.

"We needed a new workshop as our previous one wasn’t big enough. It was quite difficult finding somewhere, but the old Robert Machin shop became available. It had both the size we needed and two great windows, so although initially another shop wasn’t on the list, it was too good an opportunity to miss.