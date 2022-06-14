Submit Release
News Search

There were 903 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,530 in the last 365 days.

Restaurant and residential property sold in Shrewsbury

The property at 8-8A Milk Street has been sold by Towler Shaw Roberts to a retained client.

TSR will continue to manage the property, which occupies a prominent roadside location, on their behalf.

Arranged over three floors and extending in total to 2,706 sq ft, the restaurant is currently let to CSONS, a popular cafe-restaurant, on a 10-year lease.

In addition, the property includes Mouse Cottage, which provides self-contained living accommodation.

Toby Shaw, who handled the sale for TSR, said: “The property represents an attractive commercial investment opportunity and, as expected, it generated a high level of interest.

“There is a strong demand for well located income-producing town centre properties.

“We are delighted to have been retained by the new owner to manage the property on their behalf.”

You just read:

Restaurant and residential property sold in Shrewsbury

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.