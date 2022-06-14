Restaurant and residential property sold in Shrewsbury

The property at 8-8A Milk Street has been sold by Towler Shaw Roberts to a retained client.

TSR will continue to manage the property, which occupies a prominent roadside location, on their behalf.

Arranged over three floors and extending in total to 2,706 sq ft, the restaurant is currently let to CSONS, a popular cafe-restaurant, on a 10-year lease.

In addition, the property includes Mouse Cottage, which provides self-contained living accommodation.

Toby Shaw, who handled the sale for TSR, said: “The property represents an attractive commercial investment opportunity and, as expected, it generated a high level of interest.

“There is a strong demand for well located income-producing town centre properties.