Farmers tell Shropshire MP they urgently need more support

Helen Morgan listened to the concerns of local farmers at a meeting with agricultural business owners from across the North Shropshire and the borders.

The most serious issue raised was the phasing out of the basic farm payment and the "unworkable" nature of its replacement scheme. which farmers fear will mean their businesses are no longer viable.

The spiralling costs of feed, fuel and fertiliser are having a huge impact on production, to the extent that many farmers are considering whether their business is feasible or if they need to shut down.

Helen Morgan with NFU members

Meanwhile, farmers are concerned that lower quality imported foods will replace quality local produce and mean the country is not able to feed itself in a crisis.

Mrs Morgan said: “Farming is a crucial business here in North Shropshire not just because of employment but because of all the fantastic food produced for us all to enjoy.

“But it is clear from every conversation I have with farmers that they are consistently neglected by the government.

“That’s why me and my Liberal Democrat colleagues want cuts to basic farm payments to be cut before it is too late. If ministers do not take action then some of our fantastic local farms will be forced to shut down due to the rapidly rising costs their businesses are facing.”

Those present at the meeting – which was organised by the NFU and included people from the Chirk, Oswestry, Wem, Whitchurch and Llanrhaedr areas – also stressed the importance of making sure that British farmers are not undercut in any future trade deals struck by the Government.

They also stressed how farming can help improve the environment and the importance of helping the general public understand how the farming industry can help when it comes to tackling climate change.

After the discussion, which was held at a farm in North Shropshire, Mrs Morgan visited cow sheds where the latest technology is being used to improve the welfare of calves.

She added: “As someone who lives in the middle of beautiful countryside I really appreciate all the hard work our local farmers are doing and I’m always happy to chat to any local business owner or worker about their concerns.

“I’m here to stand up for local people and will continue to do everything I can to stop the Government taking our great British farmers for granted.”