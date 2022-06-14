Submit Release
News Search

There were 903 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,524 in the last 365 days.

Britney Spears’ ex-husband charged with stalking after trying to crash wedding

Britney Spears’ former husband has been charged with felony stalking after turning up unannounced at her home in Los Angeles and attempting to crash her wedding to Sam Asghari.

Jason Alexander, 40, pleaded not guilty to the charge as well as four misdemeanours at a court hearing in Ventura County on Monday.

He faced two counts of misdemeanour battery, one count of misdemeanour vandalism and one count of misdemeanour trespassing following the incident.

Alexander was arrested by officers from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and taken to a local jail.

A judge set his bail at 100,000 dollars (£82,000) and issued a restraining order requiring him to stay at least 100 yards from the pop star for three years.

Alexander attended the hearing virtually via video conference.

The intimate wedding ceremony between the singer, 40, and her 28-year-old fitness trainer partner Asghari was held last Thursday.

High-profile celebrities including Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, Donatella Versace and Madonna were in attendance.

Shortly before the incident Alexander had posted an Instagram Live story from outside Spears’ property in which he said he was there to “crash” the wedding.

He was the singer’s first husband but the two were married for less than three days in 2004 before an annulment.

You just read:

Britney Spears’ ex-husband charged with stalking after trying to crash wedding

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.