Submit Release
News Search

There were 905 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,525 in the last 365 days.

Seinfeld pays tribute to ‘great’ actor Philip Baker Hall following his death

US sitcom Seinfeld has paid tribute to “the great” Philip Baker Hall, following his death aged 90.

Hall enjoyed a prolific career which spanned over 40 years in both film and theatre, and included starring in director Paul Thomas Anderson’s first movies.

He died on Sunday in California, according to his family.

He was lauded for his guest role as librarian Mr Bookman in a 1991 episode of Seinfeld which saw him tracking down an overdue copy of Tropic Of Cancer, and his performance was so popular he returned for the show’s finale.

The great Philip Baker Hall will forever be remembered by Seinfeld fans as the hard-nosed library detective, Mr. Bookman. Hall had a long and impressive career as one of Hollywood's top character actors. His talent will be cherished. pic.twitter.com/1x5mLyvro3

— Seinfeld (@SeinfeldTV) June 14, 2022

“The great Philip Baker Hall will forever be remembered by Seinfeld fans as the hard-nosed library detective, Mr Bookman,” the show’s official account tweeted.

“Hall had a long and impressive career as one of Hollywood’s top character actors.

“His talent will be cherished.”

According to his widow Holly Wolfle Hall, the actor died surrounded by loved ones in Glendale, California.

Hall was born in Toledo, Ohio, in 1931 and is survived by his wife, four daughters, four grandchildren and his brother.

His roles in films like Magnolia and Boogie Nights entrenched his presence on the big screen even more and his other notable credits include roles in The Insider, Dogville and The Truman Show, with his last appearance reported as being 2020 series Messiah.

RIP Philip Baker Hall. One of the greats. It’s been a gift watching you. It was an honor working with you in Zodiac. Kindness, generosity, humility, and great talent. https://t.co/EliSmerhiE

— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 14, 2022

Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo, who starred alongside him in Zodiac, tweeted: “RIP Philip Baker Hall. One of the greats. It’s been a gift watching you. It was an honour working with you in Zodiac. Kindness, generosity, humility, and great talent”.

You just read:

Seinfeld pays tribute to ‘great’ actor Philip Baker Hall following his death

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.