Submit Release
News Search

There were 902 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,520 in the last 365 days.

ECB partners with Nujum Sports to help improve Muslim inclusion in cricket

The England and Wales Cricket Board has partnered up with Nujum Sports to help improve Muslim inclusion in the sport.

Nujum Sports, who were formed in 2020, have helped to advise the ECB during the last year but have now agreed a formal partnership.

It occurs at a time when the governing body remains in the spotlight for its failure to act when Azeem Rafiq first made his racism allegations against Yorkshire almost two years ago.

A subsequent 12-point action plan to improve inclusion at all levels was eventually unveiled by the ECB in November, but only after Rafiq had appeared in front of a parliamentary panel and laid bare the full scale of the problem cricket was facing with discrimination more than a year after his initial claims had gone public.

This link with Nujum Sports is aimed at helping ensure the needs of Muslim players are focused on from grassroots level all the way to the top of the elite game.

“Nujum Sports and the ECB are today pleased to announce a formal partnership which will develop and guide Muslim inclusion in cricket, through training, education and practical guidance,” a statement read.

Cricket commits to action plan to tackle racism and all forms of discrimination.

Read more ⬇️

— England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) November 26, 2021

“Nujum has spent the last year advising the ECB, providing guidance and direction on the specific support that is required for Muslim cricketers throughout the year.

“Nujum Sports and the ECB’s partnership will provide a direct focus on the needs of Muslim players and communities, from the grassroots game through to elite cricket.”

You just read:

ECB partners with Nujum Sports to help improve Muslim inclusion in cricket

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.